Dodgers Win Fifth Straight Game

April 13, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City - A grand slam from Henry Ramos in the bottom of the eighth inning helped seal the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 10-3 win Friday night against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Ramos finished the night batting 4-for-5 with five RBI and two runs scored as the Dodgers won a fifth straight game.

Rocky Gale, Donovan Solano and Andrew Toles each collected three hits apiece as Oklahoma City scored at least 10 runs for the second time in three games.

The Dodgers (6-1) also picked up a fourth consecutive home win, beginning a season with four straight home victories for the first time since 2006.

New Orleans (4-5) scored the first run of the night as the teams opened a four-game series.

Isaac Galloway hit a solo homer to give the Baby Cakes a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Toles answered in the bottom of the inning, belting his first homer of the season onto the Budweiser Deck in left field to knot the game, 1-1.

The Dodgers opened the third inning with three straight singles, including an RBI knock by Ramos, to take a 2-1 lead.

With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Solano lined a RBI single into center field. New Orleans' center fielder Magneuris Sierra misplayed the ball allowing two more runs to score on the play. Gale followed with a RBI double to extend the Dodgers to a 6-1 lead.

New Orleans' outfielder Rafael Ortega hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to cut OKC's lead to 6-3.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Dodgers reliever Joe Broussard escaped the jam and struck out Cito Culver to end the New Orleans scoring threat.

Ramos' first career grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning extended Oklahoma City to a 10-3 advantage. His five-RBI night marked his highest RBI total since Aug. 10, 2010 when he had six RBI for the GCL Red Sox during his first professional season.

The Dodgers outhit the Baby Cakes, 17-8, Friday racking up 17 or more hits for the second time in three nights.

Dodgers starting pitcher Brock Stewart (1-0) picked up the win, allowing three runs and five hits over 5.2 innings with one walk and eight strikeouts. His eight strikeouts marked his highest total in a game since Aug. 28, 2016 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs.

New Orleans starting pitcher Ben Meyer (1-1) was charged with the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) and 10 hits over 4.2 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

The Dodgers continue their series against the Baby Cakes with a 7:05 p.m. game Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring the first INTEGRIS "Home Run for Life" of the season following the third inning. Brittany Attaway, the grand-prize winner of the 2018 National Anthem Tryouts presented by The Oklahoman and OKC Dodgers, will perform Saturday night's national anthem.

Live coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.