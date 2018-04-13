Nashville Sounds Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (1-6) at Nashville Sounds (3-5)

April 13, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #9: Omaha Storm Chasers (1-6) at Nashville Sounds (3-5)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Scott Barlow (0-0, 2.08) vs. LHP Eric Jokisch (0-1, 5.40)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: ALT 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Faith and Family Worship Night presented by Trevecca University - Join the Sounds for a night of worship and baseball with player testimony. Stars Go Dim perform a pre-game concert near the Family Fun Zone.

FOX 17 News post-game fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

From the Notes

Triskaidekaphobia: Friday the 13th has not been kind to the Nashville Sounds in recent years. The ball club is just 1-5 on the spooky day since 2010 with the lone win coming on May 13, 2011 vs. Fresno. The Sounds have managed to score more than three runs just once on Friday the 13th games since 2010, that came in a 6-4 loss against New Orleans on April 13, 2012. The most recent Sounds game on Friday the 13th was May 13, 2016 at Iowa. The Sounds were defeated 3-2.

Omaha History: The Sounds and Storm Chasers have had a very even series history in the Pacific Coast League. Omaha leads the all-time series by a narrow margin of 146-142 and took nine of 15 from the Sounds in 2017. The Sounds have the edge 73-70 in games played in Nashville.

On to the AL: The Sounds are facing an American League affiliate for the first time in 2018. Nashville went 21-23 against AL affiliates in 2017.

What's the word around Nashville?

Susan Slusser (@susanslusser)

A strange night for Trevor Cahill at @nashvillesounds; 5 2/3 IP, one hit, three runs, four walks and seven strikeouts. He's likely to be called up Tuesday.

Eddie (@ProducerEddie)

Throwing the 1st pitch at the @nashvillesounds game tonight...striiiiiiiike!!!!!! @ Nashville... https://www.instagram.com/p/BhfYVq_BzB_/

Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS)

Repair of collapsed sewer line on 5th by @FirstTNPark is complete. Filling in the hole now. @nashvillesounds game parking and attendee drop off/pick up will return to normal operation tonight.

Nashville Tennessee (@NashvilleTenn)

Going to be a perfect night for @NashvilleSounds baseball & fireworks after the game. First pitch at 6:35pm. http://j.mp/soundstix

