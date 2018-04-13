Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (7-1) vs Iowa Cubs (2-4)

Memphis Redbirds (7-1) VS Iowa Cubs (2-4)

Friday, April 13 - 7:05 p.m. (CT) - AutoZone Park (10,000) - Memphis, Tennessee

Game #9 - Home Game #4 (3-0)

RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Farrell (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

THE GAME

TODAY'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds return to action tonight for the opener of a four-game series against Iowa. With their win yesterday, Memphis improved to 7-1 on the season, the best eight-game start in franchise history. The 'Birds also won their second-consecutive series and picked up their first sweep of the year after topping Omaha 5-4 last night. Today's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Jack Flaherty will get the ball for Memphis tonight, making his second start for the 'Birds this season, and his third overall. Flaherty is coming off his first win of the season last week against Round Rock. St. Louis' second-ranked prospect was dominant in 7.0 innings of one-run ball. He allowed just six hits and one walk, while fanning 11 batters. Flaherty made one start against Iowa in 2017, earning the win after pitching 5.0 innings of two-run ball in a 4-2 win for the 'Birds. Flaherty also made one start with the Cardinals to open the season, taking the no-decision and striking out nine.

The Cubs are scheduled to send right-hander Luke Farrell to the mound for the series opener. Coming into the game, Farrell has made one start for Iowa this season, getting the no-decision in 5.2 innings against Oklahoma City. In his career, Farrell has faced Memphis six times, five of them being starts. All of his appearances were with Omaha. He has a 1-1 record against the 'Birds in 28.2 innings, with an ERA of 2.55.

HISTORY WITH IOWA: The Redbirds and Cubs have played each other every year dating back to 1998. The Redbirds hold the advantage against Iowa with an all-time record of 153-133. At home, Memphis holds a 42-game edge over Iowa, with an all-time record of 92-50, while struggling to a 61-83 record against the Cubs in Des Moines. In 2017, the Redbirds dominated the Cubs, posting a 10-5 season-record. The I-Cubs hit just .255 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI, while striking out 115 times. Meanwhile, the Redbirds hit .279 against Iowa pitching with 15 homers and 69 RBI. The 'Birds pitching staff posted a 3.27 ERA, while Iowa had a 4.49 ERA.

BIRD BITES

AROZARENA: Stole three bases in the third game of his Triple-A career, and has reached base safely in five of six games

BARON: Joins St. Louis organization after spending entire career in Seattle organization

GARCIA: Is hitting .311 in 48-career Triple-A games with 14 doubles, three triples, and four home runs

KELLY: Third stint with Memphis. Spent second half of 2017 on St. Louis roster backing up Yadier Molina

MEJIA: Fourth stint with Memphis, appearing with team in each of the last four years. Made MLB debut last season

MERCADO: Making Triple-A debut after hitting .287 in 120 games and stealing 38 bases with Springfield in 2017

O'NEILL: Hitting .375 in seven games this season with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI

RAVELO: Second season in organization and with team. Helped lead Memphis to PCL Pennant in 2017

SCHROCK: Hit home run in first game of Triple-A career, a three-run shot in the sixth inning

TOVAR: Second season with Memphis. Has played in nine MLB games with St. Louis and the New York Mets

URIAS: Is making Triple-A debut after spending last five years in the Mexican League

WISDOM: Reigning PCL Playoffs MVP. Hit career-high 31 home runs for Memphis last season

BY THE NUMBERS

7-1 record through first eight games is the best start in franchise history

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The defending Pacific Coast League champion Memphis Redbirds got off to their best eight-game start in franchise history after topping the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-4 last night.

Austin Gomber threw 6.2 strong innings for Memphis, allowing six hits and three earned runs, while striking out four batters. The win last night was his first at the Triple-A level.

Seven of the Redbirds' starting nine recorded a hit last night, with Tyler O'Neill leading the charge going 2-for-4. Rangel Ravelo drove in two runs with a double in the third, and Carson Kelly plated the winning run with a ground-out in the eighth.

The bullpen backed-up Gomber to secure the win. Derian Gonzalez threw 1.1 innings, allowing just one walk, while striking out one. Edward Mujica earned the save, pitching the ninth and allowing two hits, including a solo homer, and striking out two batters.

FOR THE RECORD:

- Memphis' 91 wins in 2017 were the 10th-most in 119 seasons of professional baseball in Memphis dating back to 1877, and the season's .645 winning percentage was fourth-best

- Memphis was one of four teams in MiLB in 2017 with 90+ wins (Trenton Thunder [AA], 92-48; West Michigan Whitecaps [A], 91-45; Chattanooga Lookouts [AA], 91-49; Memphis Redbirds [AAA], 91-50)

- Memphis went 41 games over .500 during the regular season, the most by a PCL club since Albuquerque was 56 games over at 94-38 in 1981

- The Redbirds won the PCL American Southern Division by 22.0 games, and since divisions were established in the PCL in 1963, only two other teams won their division by 20 or more games (1970 Spokane Indians, 26.0 games; 1981 Albuquerque Dukes, 25.0 games)

- Memphis ended the season with its best ERA in franchise history (3.77) (3.89, 1998 and 2003), matched its best fielding percentage (.984) (.984, 2014), and had its third-best batting average (.278) (.284, 1999; .279, 2004)

MAKING MORE HISTORY: The Redbirds have been on fire to start the 2018 season. With the win last night, the 'Birds secured a 7-1 record, the best through eight-games in franchise history. The win pushed them past the 2017 and 1999 clubs who both started 6-1. So far, the team has dominated offensively, outscoring opponents 57-to-25. The club is hitting .302, has hit seven home runs, 16 doubles, and one triple, while collecting 30 walks. They also have a collective OBP of .382 and an OPS of .824. The pitching staff has gotten off to a hot start, as well. They have a combined ERA of 2.92, have allowed just four home runs, have struck out 63, have a WHIP of 1.24, and are holding opposing hitters to a .233 average.

AWESOME AUSTIN: St. Louis' No. 14 prospect, left-hander Austin Gomber, earned his first-career Triple-A win last night after pitching 6.2 strong innings to lead the 'Birds to victory. After struggling with control in his first start of the season, Gomber was hard to hit against the Storm Chasers, allowing just six hits and two walks, while allowing three runs. Gomber has excelled at every level since being drafted in 2014, and after the win last night, he improves to 35-20 in his career, posting a 2.88 ERA, 440 strikeouts, and holding opponents to a .222 batting average.

NOT SLOWING DOWN: After going hitless in the first game of the season against Round Rock, Tyler O'Neill has been unstoppable. The slugging outfielder and No. 4 Cardinals' prospect has been on a tear, hitting .444 (12-for-27) in those six games. He has eight runs scored, two doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI, and just four strikeouts since the season opener. He is currently tied for the PCL lead with four home runs, is second in RBI, second in total bases (26), and fourth in hits (12) and slugging percentage (.813).

FRIGID IN THE FIRST: In the 2017 season, the Redbirds dominated the competition in the first inning, outscoring them 118-to-51. However, this season, the Redbirds have scored just one run in the first, coming last night. While the 'Birds have only allowed a single run in the first inning, they have made up for their lack of early runs by scoring 23 runs combined between the second and third innings in just eight games. The Redbirds have also scored 13 runs in the seventh inning this season, helped mainly by a 12-run inning last week against Round Rock. So far Memphis has scored 57 runs through seven games, compared to allowing just 25 runs.

GARCIA'S GAME: Outfielder and No. 9 prospect in the organization, Adolis Garcia has proven he's a hitter at every level, and has been dominating this season with the Redbirds. So far, Garcia has played in all eight games, hitting a staggering .357 with three doubles, a home run, six RBI, and has swiped two bases. Garcia is hitting .429 (6-for-14) with runners on so far, and is hitting .800 (4-for-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI) with runners on with two outs and .750 (3-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI) with runners in scoring position with two outs. In his 48 career-regular season games at the Triple-A level, Garcia is hitting .311 (51-for-164) with 28 runs scored, 14 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 16 RBI, 10 walks and 39 strikeouts.

COOL UNDER PRESSURE: Last night, Memphis played its second-consecutive one-run game of the season, winning 5-4 behind 6.2 innings of three-run ball from left Austin Gomber. Last season, Memphis played in 44 one-run contests, going 29-15 in those games. Memphis was the best in the PCL in such contests, owning a .659 winning percentage.

DOMINANT ON THE MOUND: Memphis' 2017 pitching staff was one of its main reasons for success. The 'Birds led the PCL in ERA (3.77), which was a franchise record (3.89, 1998 and 2003), and Memphis was the only club in the PCL with a team ERA under 4.20. The Redbirds have continued that dominant stretch to start the 2018 season. So far, the 'Birds have the fourth-best team ERA in the PCL at 2.92 behind only Nashville (1.93) and Colorado Springs (2.14), and Oklahoma City (2.25).

ALL THEY DO IS WIN, WIN, WIN: The 2017 Redbirds became the winningest club in the franchise's 20 seasons with their 84th win on Aug. 21 against New Orleans. The previous record was 83 wins, set by the 2000 team. The 'Birds have continued their winning ways to begin the 2018 season. They have started 8-1 for the first time in franchise history.

Last season, Memphis became the first PCL team since Tucson in 2006 to win 90 games in the regular season with a win at Colorado Springs on Sept. 3. They finished the season with a record of 91-50, and went on to win an additional six games in the PCL playoffs, giving them a total of 97 for the year.

MEMPHIS MASHERS: Memphis hit 164 home runs last season, which was the third-most in the PCL and its most since also hitting 164 in 2005. Memphis hit 107 in 2016 and 97 in 2015. The Redbirds hit 83 homers at AutoZone Park this season after blasting 51 in The Bluff City in 2016 and 49 in 2015. The club record for home runs in a season is 174 (2004). Ten players starting the year with Memphis hit at least one home run with the Redbirds last season. Wisdom (31), Bader (20), Voit (13), and O'Neill (12) led the pack. The ten returning players combined for 115 of the 'Birds 164 dingers in 2017.

STACKED WITH PROSPECTS: The Redbirds open the season with 11 of St. Louis' top-30 prospects. Prospects on the roster are: Jack Flaherty (No. 2), Carson Kelly (No. 3), Tyler O'Neill (No. 4), Dakota Hudson (No. 7), Adolis Garcia (No. 9), Randy Arozarena (No. 11), Oscar Mercado (No. 13), Austin Gomber (No. 14), Luke Voit (No. 16), Max Schrock (No. 19), and Derian Gonzalez (No. 27).

On the MLB.com rankings, Memphis is the only team in the Pacific Coast League with three players in the top-100 (Flaherty, 37; Kelly, 46; O'Neill, 94).

MEMPHIS PLAYERS AND COACHES

CLOSING IN ON 100: Second-year manager Stubby Clapp is already sixth on the all-time franchise manager win list with 98 wins, and owns the best winning percentage at .658. Clapp is on pace to become the fastest Redbird manager to win 100 games. His all-time record is 98-51.

START THE SLOW CLAPP: In 2017, first-year skipper Stubby Clapp led the Redbirds to their best season in franchise history. The 'Birds soared to a 91-50 record in the 2017 regular season and added six more wins in the PCL playoffs to win 97 total games on the year. Clapp was named the 2017 PCL Manager of the Year for his efforts, and was also named the 2017 Baseball America Minor League Manager of the Year. Clapp became the first minor league manager in the history of the St. Louis organization to win the Baseball America award.

Clapp also earned the organization's prestigious George Kissell award, given in honor of developmental excellence.

THE COACHING STAFF: Mark Budaska returns to the coaching staff as the hitting coach. Budaska has held the position since the 2008 season. Pitching Coach Dernier Orozco is set to begin his 13th season in the St. Louis organization, and his first as a Memphis coach. Bench coach Brian Burgamy will round out the staff in his first year in the organization, and his first year in player development.

WISDOM WOWS IN 2017: Returning infielder Patrick Wisdom was an All-PCL Team performer, Memphis' first since Brock Peterson in 2013, thanks in part to a career-high 31 home runs and 89 RBI. The 31 homers ranked fourth in the PCL and were tied for the fifth-most in a season in Redbirds history, and the 89 RBI were tied for the seventh-most in a campaign in franchise history.

Wisdom was also named Most Valuable Player of the PCL Playoffs, highlighted by his decisive two-run home run in Game 5 at El Paso and a diving catch at first base to strand two Chihuahuas on base.

2017 HONOREES: Manager Stubby Clapp was named the 2017 PCL Manager of the Year and the 2017 Baseball America Minor League Manager of the Year. Clapp became the first manager in the history of the St. Louis organization to earn the Baseball America Award. Carson Kelly and Ryan Sherriff represented the Redbirds at the Triple-A All-Star Game in Tacoma, with Luke Weaver selected but unable to play due to a promotion to St. Louis. Jack Flaherty participated in the MLB Futures Game during All-Star festivities in Miami.

