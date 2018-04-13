River Cats drop series finale in Menez's debut

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento River Cats (4-4) fell to the Reno Aces (4-4) in the final game of their home opening series by a score of 5-4. Chris Shaw stayed hot with another home run, but Reno's bullpen shut down Sacramento to take the series 2-1.

The Aces scored three times in the top of the first on two walks, an infield single, and a two-run double to right field by Yasmany Tomas. The River Cats bounced right back in the bottom of the frame with a two-run home run to right field from Shaw. Hollister, CA native Conner Menez made his Triple-A debut, and despite a rough first inning, he settled in to get through four innings. He chipped in offensively in the second with a perfect sacrifice bunt to tie things at three.

Right-hander Troy Scribner was a little off in his four innings for Reno, but the bullpen was lights-out. Relief pitchers Silvino Bracho and Stefan Crichton combined for eight strikeouts and just one hit over four shutout innings. The Sacramento bats were quiet tonight, only managing to scratch out five hits in the game.

The River Cats welcome the Tacoma Rainiers for a four-game series beginning tomorrow at Raley Field. Tyler Herb (0-0, 15.00 ERA) takes the hill for Sacramento for his second start of the season, and Tacoma will counter with righty Rob Whalen (0-0, 7.71 ERA). First pitch is at 7:05 PM and can be heard live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Steven Duggar stole his team-leading fourth base of the season. The River Cats have stolen five bases this season, and Duggar currently leads the Pacific Coast League.

- Chris Shaw's third home run of the season traveled an estimated 385 feet with an exit velocity of 104 MPH. Sacramento has hit nine home runs, which ranks fourth in the PCL.

- The Reno Aces inadvertently batted out of order in the top of the eighth inning, when Marcus Littlewood hit in Kristopher Negron's position in the batting order, and popped up to Trevor Brown.

