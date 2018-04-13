Chihuahuas Ripped by Vegas 7-1

The El Paso Chihuahuas were held to two hits in their 7-1 loss to the Las Vegas 51s Friday night at Southwest University Park. It tied the team record for fewest hits in a game.

The 51s scored twice in the first inning, marking the fourth consecutive game that the Chihuahuas' opponent scored first. Luis Urias went 0-for-4, the first time he didn't reach base in his eight games played this season.

Trey Wingenter and Buddy Baumann both pitched scoreless outings in relief for El Paso. The Chihuahuas run came in the bottom of the eighth when Brett Nicholas had a pinch-hit groundout. El Paso hitting coach Morgan Burkhart was ejected by home plate umpire David Arrieta in the eighth inning, the first Chihuahuas ejection of 2018.

Team Records: Las Vegas (3-6), El Paso (5-4)

Next Game: Saturday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas TBA vs. El Paso RHP Kyle Lloyd (1-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Las Vegas 7 El Paso 1 - Friday

WP: Oswalt (1-1)

LP: Huffman (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:49

Attn: 7,033

