Homestand Highlights: April 17-23
April 13, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
The Omaha Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on Tuesday, April 17 to begin a seven-game homestand with the Memphis Redbirds (April 17-20) and Nashville Sounds (April 21-23). The homestand begins with 50 Cent Tuesday and Wiener Wednesday with Bark in the Park, followed by Thirsty Thursday and the first Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks, as well as the first of five Centris 50th Season Bobblehead Giveaways.
Wednesday, April 18 (6:35pm) vs. Memphis Redbirds
Wiener Wednesday: the popular Wiener Wednesday returns to Werner Park, with 25 cent hot dogs available all night long.
Bark in the Park: every dog has its day at Werner Park, with canines invited to join man's best friend for a ballgame. Fans may pre-register their very good doggos online to skip the registration line at Werner Park at this link:
Friday, April 20 (7:05pm) vs. Memphis Redbirds
First National Bank Flashback Friday Jersey Series: as part of the Storm Chasers' celebration of the 50th season in franchise history, players and coaches will wear special 2011 Omaha Storm Chasers uniforms in commemoration of the team's first season at Werner Park and their Pacific Coast League Championship that year.
Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks: the skies are set to ignite for the first Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks show of the season following the Storm Chaser' contest.
Sunday, April 22 (2:05pm) vs. Nashville Sounds
U.S. Bank Family FUNday: Clowns and balloon artists will be out on the concourse for U.S. Bank Family FUNday, in addition to Wildlife Encounters.
Parentsavvy Pre-Game On-Field Catch: fans will be able to play catch on the Werner Park outfield (weather pending) prior to the game starting when gates open. Fans will be able to play catch for approximately 30 minutes after gates open at 12:45pm.
Hy-Vee Canned Food Sundays: Fans who bring two Hy-Vee branded canned food items will receive a free McDonald's Berm Ticket. The items will be donated to Heartland Hope Mission.
Hardee's Kids Run The Bases: Kids ten and under will be able to run the bases following the Storm Chasers' matchup, with Parentsavvy.com Lil' Chasers Members able to be first in line.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2018
- Homestand Highlights: April 17-23 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (1-6) at Nashville Sounds (3-5) - Nashville Sounds
- Texas Rangers Recall Round Rock Express INF Ronald Guzman - Round Rock Express
- Express, Sky Sox Postponed in Colorado Springs - Round Rock Express
- Sky Sox April 13 Game Postponed Due to High Winds and Cold Temperature - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 13, 2017 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (7-1) vs Iowa Cubs (2-4) - Memphis Redbirds
- Reno Aces Game Notes - Reno Aces
- River Cats drop series finale in Menez's debut - Sacramento River Cats
- Grizzlies pitch their way to second straight series win, beat Rainiers 5-3 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Blash Blasts Bees Past El Paso - Salt Lake Bees
- Aces Triumphant in Sacramento - Reno Aces
- Fresno Holds off Rainiers in Series Finale - Tacoma Rainiers
- Sky Sox Complete Sweep of New Orleans in Walk-Off Fashion - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- Salt Lake Piles on Late to Beat Chihuahuas 9-5 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Sky Sox Walk off Winners 7-6, Sweep 'Cakes - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Pevey Wins 1,000 - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Homestand Highlights: April 17-23
- Redbirds Narrowly Defeat Chasers Again, 5-4
- Sunday's Chasers-Sky Sox Game Rescheduled, Twinbill Set for Saturday
- Storm Chasers to Play Doubleheader on Thursday for Opening Night
- Pop-Tart Ice Cream Sandwiches, Brisket Rollington & More on Menu for Chasers' 50th Season