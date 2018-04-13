Homestand Highlights: April 17-23

April 13, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





The Omaha Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on Tuesday, April 17 to begin a seven-game homestand with the Memphis Redbirds (April 17-20) and Nashville Sounds (April 21-23). The homestand begins with 50 Cent Tuesday and Wiener Wednesday with Bark in the Park, followed by Thirsty Thursday and the first Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks, as well as the first of five Centris 50th Season Bobblehead Giveaways.

Wednesday, April 18 (6:35pm) vs. Memphis Redbirds

Wiener Wednesday: the popular Wiener Wednesday returns to Werner Park, with 25 cent hot dogs available all night long.

Bark in the Park: every dog has its day at Werner Park, with canines invited to join man's best friend for a ballgame. Fans may pre-register their very good doggos online to skip the registration line at Werner Park at this link:

Friday, April 20 (7:05pm) vs. Memphis Redbirds

First National Bank Flashback Friday Jersey Series: as part of the Storm Chasers' celebration of the 50th season in franchise history, players and coaches will wear special 2011 Omaha Storm Chasers uniforms in commemoration of the team's first season at Werner Park and their Pacific Coast League Championship that year.

Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks: the skies are set to ignite for the first Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks show of the season following the Storm Chaser' contest.

Sunday, April 22 (2:05pm) vs. Nashville Sounds

U.S. Bank Family FUNday: Clowns and balloon artists will be out on the concourse for U.S. Bank Family FUNday, in addition to Wildlife Encounters.

Parentsavvy Pre-Game On-Field Catch: fans will be able to play catch on the Werner Park outfield (weather pending) prior to the game starting when gates open. Fans will be able to play catch for approximately 30 minutes after gates open at 12:45pm.

Hy-Vee Canned Food Sundays: Fans who bring two Hy-Vee branded canned food items will receive a free McDonald's Berm Ticket. The items will be donated to Heartland Hope Mission.

Hardee's Kids Run The Bases: Kids ten and under will be able to run the bases following the Storm Chasers' matchup, with Parentsavvy.com Lil' Chasers Members able to be first in line.

