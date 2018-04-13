Express, Sky Sox Postponed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Tonight's contest between the Round Rock Express (1-7) and Colorado Springs Sky Sox (6-1) at Security Service Field in Colorado Springs has been postponed due to high winds and freezing temperatures.

The two teams will meet in a doubleheader on Sunday with first pitch in game one scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CDT. Game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.

E-Train RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-1, 8.31) is scheduled to face Sky Sox RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 1.50) on Saturday afternoon. First pitch at Security Service Field is set for 5:00 p.m. CDT.

