Reno Aces Game Notes

April 13, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Today's Game: Reno heads to Fresno looking to revenge three consecutive losses at Greater Nevada Field Opening Week against the Grizzlies. Right-hander Matt Koch will take the ball, days after being optioned from Arizona. Koch made 10 starts with Reno last season and is 31-27 in his career.

Cat Lover: Troy Scribner has dominated the River Cats in his brief Triple-A career. The right-hander has pitched 23.2 innings against Sacramento, allowed just 12 hits, 5 ER and has struck out 22.

Been A Minute: Silvino Bracho struck out five River Cats in 2.0 innings of work tonight. The last time the veteran right-hander struck out five or more in a game was on October 1, 2017 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bracho tossed 1.2 innings and allowed one hit in the D-backs 14-2 victory.

All-Time Sherf: Jimmie Sherfy picked up his 33rd Triple-A save tonight vs. Sacramento. The right-hander out of the University of Oregon recorded 20 saves with Reno last season and one with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jake Barrett sits two behind Sherfy on the all-time list with 31.

Early and Often: Jack Reinheimer launched a solo home run in the top of the 6th inning Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento. Reinheimer has eight career home runs for the Aces, seven of which have come before June 1. The lone home run to come after June 1 was on 6/11/16 vs. Tacoma.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2018

