Taylor Scores as Petes Fall in Kingston

December 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye makes a stop vs. the Kingston Frontenacs

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Robert John Boucher) Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye makes a stop vs. the Kingston Frontenacs(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Robert John Boucher)

(Kingston, ON) - On Friday, December 20, the Peterborough Petes traveled to Kingston to take on the Kingston Frontenacs for their final game before the holiday break. Kingston won the game by a score of 4-1.

Caden Taylor scored the lone goal for the Petes, with Braydon McCallum and Martin Matejicek picking up the assists. Easton Rye stopped 28/32 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Kingston Goal (14:14) - Cedrick Guindon (19), Assists - Tyler Hopkins (17), Jacob Battaglia (24)

Second Period:

Kingston Goal (6:05) - Vann Williamson (2), Assists - Ethan Miedema (24), Cedrick Guindon (27)

Peterborough Goal (7:34) - Caden Taylor (8), Assists - Braydon McCallum (9), Martin Matejicek (8)

Third Period:

Kingston Goal (5:35) - Jacob Battaglia (20), Assists - Cedrick Guindon (28), Vann Williamson (11)

Kingston Goal (9:09) - Ben Pickell (7), Assists - Luke McNamara (10), Vann Williamson (12)

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, December 29, when they host the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are sold-out. Fans can tune into the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.