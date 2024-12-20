Taylor Scores as Petes Fall in Kingston
December 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye makes a stop vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Robert John Boucher)
(Kingston, ON) - On Friday, December 20, the Peterborough Petes traveled to Kingston to take on the Kingston Frontenacs for their final game before the holiday break. Kingston won the game by a score of 4-1.
Caden Taylor scored the lone goal for the Petes, with Braydon McCallum and Martin Matejicek picking up the assists. Easton Rye stopped 28/32 in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Kingston Goal (14:14) - Cedrick Guindon (19), Assists - Tyler Hopkins (17), Jacob Battaglia (24)
Second Period:
Kingston Goal (6:05) - Vann Williamson (2), Assists - Ethan Miedema (24), Cedrick Guindon (27)
Peterborough Goal (7:34) - Caden Taylor (8), Assists - Braydon McCallum (9), Martin Matejicek (8)
Third Period:
Kingston Goal (5:35) - Jacob Battaglia (20), Assists - Cedrick Guindon (28), Vann Williamson (11)
Kingston Goal (9:09) - Ben Pickell (7), Assists - Luke McNamara (10), Vann Williamson (12)
The Petes are back in action on Sunday, December 29, when they host the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are sold-out. Fans can tune into the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Peterborough Petes right wing Ryder McIntyre vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Robert John Boucher)
Peterborough Petes centre Gavin Bryant with the puck vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Robert John Boucher)
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye makes a stop vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Robert John Boucher)
