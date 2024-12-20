Rangers Send Fans Home with Early Holiday Gift, Double up 67's 6-3

Kitchener Rangers' Matthew Andonovski in action

Kitchener, ON - The Rangers doubled up the 67's in a high-scoring Friday night game at The Aud. Haeden Ellis recorded his first career OHL goal to get the Rangers on the board adding an assist later in the game recording his first career multi-point game. Jack LaBrash followed suit recording his first multi-point game as a Ranger and Jackson Parsons earned his 19th win of season.

The Rangers scored three unanswered goals following a Will Gerrior icebreaker. Haeden Ellis and Jack LaBrash scored 15 seconds apart with Cameron Reid adding another early in the second period. The 67's battled back to tie the game and 3-3 before the Rangers piled on another three unanswered goals to skate to a 6-3 victory. Adrian Misaljevic and Tanner Lam beat Ottawa goaltender Collin MacKenzie and Luke Ellinas sealed the game with an empty net tally.

Attendance: 6,992

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, OTT 1

11:24 Will Gerrior (17) - Henry Mews

KIT 1, OTT 1

14:54 Haeden Ellis (1) - Carson Campbell

KIT 2, OTT 1

15:09 Jack LaBrash (2) - Andrew Vermeulen, Haeden Ellis

2nd Period

KIT 3, OTT 1

13:32 Cameron Reid (6) - Cameron Mercer, Carson Campbell

KIT 3, OTT 2

15:01 Chris Barlas (5) - Jack Dever, Cooper Foster

KIT 3, OTT 3

16:54 Nathan Amidovski (1) - Caden Kelly

KIT 4, OTT 3

18:04 Adrian Misaljevic (17) - Carson Campbell, Tanner Lam - GWG

3rd Period

KIT 5, OTT 3

7:36 Tanner Lam (6) - Unassisted

KIT 6, OTT 3

19:51 Luke Ellinas (15) - Jack Pridham, Jack LaBrash

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Haeden Ellis (First OHL Goal, First Multi-point Game)

Second Star: Jack LaBrash (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Henry Mews (OTT)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 35 - OTT 28

Power play: KIT 0/2 - OTT 1/2

FO%: KIT 55.6% - OTT 44.4%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 25/28 Saves, 3 GA

L: Collin MacKenzie (OTT) - 29/34 Saves, 5 GA

UP NEXT:

After hosting the 67's on Friday, the Rangers will break for the holidays before returning to action on Sunday, December 29th, facing the Sudbury Wolves at Sudbury Community Arena in the first game of a three-game road trip. Puck drop against the Wolves is set for 2:05 p.m. The team will then travel to North Bay for their final game of 2024 against the Battalion on December 31st. They head to Brantford on Tuesday, January 2nd before returning home to face the Erie Otters on January 3rd.

