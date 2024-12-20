Game Day, Game 32, Firebirds at Spirit - 7:05 p.m.

December 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 32 - Firebirds at Spirit

Dow Event Center

Saginaw, Michigan

7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Day made 34 saves on 36 shots, Connor Clattenburg had two goals and an assist and the Firebirds beat the Saginaw Spirit, 5-2, on Wednesday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint's win was its third in a row.

BRICK WALL BACKSTOP: Nathan Day has had back-to-back strong games in the Firebirds net. He followed up his 16-save shutout against Owen Sound on Saturday night with a 34-save performance in the 5-2 win over Saginaw on Wednesday. He has a combined 50 saves on 52 shots in his last two starts; good for a .962 SV% and a 1.00 GAA.

LED BY THE CAPTAIN: Connor Clattenburg finished with two goals and an assist in the win over Saginaw on Wednesday and now has points in six of his last seven games. It was his first two-goal game of the season and three points matched his career-high for points in a game. Flint's captain now has nine goals and eight assists in 21 games this season.

THE COORS LIGHT I-75 DIVIDE CUP: Friday is the fifth meeting of the season between the Firebirds and the Spirit in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. Flint trails the season series, 3-1. The Spirit took the first three games before the Birds won on Wednesday night in Flint. Following Friday's game, the two teams will not play again until March 5. Three of Flint's last eight games will come against Saginaw, including a home-and-home to finish the regular season.

OFFENSE vs. DEFENSE: Saginaw averages 4.34 goals per game, the highest goal-scoring offense in the OHL. Flint's strength has been its defense; the Firebirds allow 3.32 goals per game, the fifth-lowest total in the league. The Spirit lead the league in shots per game at 35.38 while Flint allows the fewest shots; 27.29 per game.

ODDS AND ENDS: Saginaw's Michael Misa had a 14-game point streak snapped on Wednesday. It was only the second time this season he did not record a point...Kaden Pitre has points in four straight games and five of his last six. He leads the Firebirds in goals with 12...Pitre (2 G, 4 A) and Connor Clattenburg (3 G, 3 A) are tied for the team lead with six points against Saginaw this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds have hit the holiday break and will not play again until December 28 at home against the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.