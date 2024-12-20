Mangone Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Spirit Fall to Flint

December 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit's Nicholas Sima and Flint Firebirds' Jimmy Lombardi on game night

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Flint Firebirds 6-3 on Friday, December 20th. Calem Mangone scored his second career teddy bear toss and goal and Dima Zhilkin picked up two assists. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw, recording 12 saves on 16 shots. Kaleb Papineau replaced Oke with 13:14 left in the second period, tallying 13 saves on 15 shots. Nathan Day was the starting goaltender for the Firebirds, recording 28 saves on 31 shots.

The Firebirds got on the board first as Jack D'Arcy fired a shot from the blue line that found the back of the net. Artem Frolov and Matthew Wang tallied the assists as Flint took an early 1-0 lead.

Flint added to their lead just three minutes later as Matthew Wang buried a shot from the slot. Alex Kostov and Hayden Reid tallied the assists.

A minute later, Calem Mangone skated into the offensive zone and sniped a shot top shelf which sent teddy bears flying onto the ice. Mangone's 14th of the season brought the Spirit within a goal.

After 1: SAG 1 - 2 FLNT (Total Shots: 8 - 10)

Christopher Thibodeau opened the scoring just 2:02 in the second period as he found the back of the net from the slot. Hayden Reid and Urban Podrekar recorded the assists.

Saginaw answered 17 seconds later as James Guo skated into the slot and sent a shot past Nathan Day. Liam Storch and Dima Zhilkin picked up the assists as the Spirit drew to 3-2.

Flint took their two-goal lead right back as Connor Clattenburg scored while on a breakaway. Cole Zurawski and Jeremy Martin tallied the assist.

Kaleb Papineau replaced Andrew Oke in net for Saginaw with 13:14 left in the second period.

The Firebirds added another during four-on-four play as Christopher Thibodeau scored his second goal of the game. Blake Smith and Matthew Mania were credited with the assists.

After 2: SAG 2 - 5 FLNT (2nd Period Shots: 7 - 16 Totals Shots: 15 - 26)

Just 34 seconds into the third period, Flint added on to their lead as Alex Kostov fired a shot past Papineau. Kostov's goal increased the Flint lead to 6-2.

The Spirit answered while on the powerplay as Carson Harmer roofed a backhand shot from in front of the net. Dima Zhilkin picked up the assist.

FINAL: SAG 3 - 6 FLNT (3rd Period Shots: 16 - 5 Total Shots: 31 - 31)

Powerplays: SAG 1/7 FLNT 0/4

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (12 Saves / 16 Shots L) Kaleb Papineau (13 Saves / 15 Shots) FLNT Nathan Day (28 Saves / 31 Shots W)

Saginaw hosts the Sarnia Sting on Saturday, December 28th for the first game after the holiday break. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

