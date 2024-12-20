Generals Secure 6-2 Win Over Bulldogs

December 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Oshawa Generals are at home to take on the Brantford Bulldogs for their last game before the Christmas break.

The two teams have met multiple times in the first half of the season, and the Bulldogs still lead in wins but were not successful tonight as the Generals won 6-2.

Generals Owen Griffin netted his 5th of the season and the first of the game early in the period. The Bulldogs shot back minutes later as Ben Radley scored his first in the OHL.

The rest of the period was quiet on both ends until the Bulldogs managed to increase their lead with a goal scored by Cole Brown, ending the first period 2-1.

Going into the second period, the Generals went to work and dominated against the Bulldogs. Five minutes in, Ethan Toms fired his 6th of the season and the tying goal.

Tyler Graham wasted no time, scoring his 4th, and finishing it with a big celebration. The Bulldogs were feeling the pressure as the game had been slipping away.

Generals Colby Barlow sniped two back-to-back goals in the Bulldogs net, bringing the lead to 5-2 by the end of the second.

The Generals hoped to keep their lead up in the third period and succeeded. As the third period went on, Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke sniped in his 23rd goal of the season and the final goal of the game.

The Generals closed out the first half of the season on a big win and will return after the break on December 29th to face the Kingston Frontenacs.

