Generals Take on Bulldogs in Last Game Before Break

December 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals take on the Brantford Bulldogs in their las game before the break.

Oshawa is coming off a tight 3-2 win against the Brampton Steelheads last Sunday and are looking to keep that going into the winter break. The Gens sit atop the East Division and Second in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulldogs come to the Tribute Communities Centre on fire as they are riding a four-game winning streak as they sit just four points back of the Gens.

The last time that these two faced off it was the Bulldogs getting the better of the Generals winning 7-3 in Oshawa.

After Brantford scored in the first Ethan Toms scored early in the second to tie the game at 1-1, but the Bulldogs would score five straight opening a lead that was just to much for the Gens.

On the Generals side keep an eye out for Matthew Buckley, the Gens right winger is top five on the team in points goals and assists. So far this season the forward has collected 25 points including 10 goals and 15 Assists.

For the Bulldogs watch for Jake O'Brien, the Brantford forward has been building his draft stock this season picking up 41 points in 32 games including 18 goals and 23 assists.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.