Game Notes: vs Peterborough - December 20th, 2024

December 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Your Kingston Frontenacs are looking to end their pre-Holiday schedule on the right note with a win over the visiting Peterborough Petes tonight at 7pm. It's our annual Holiday Game presented by Coca-Cola and they're in the giving spirit! All night long Coca-Cola will be giving away some amazing prizes, and Santa Claus himself will be in the building taking pictures with fans before he drops the puck on tonight's contest.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have won five in a row over the Petes

Kingston has won two of their last three Holiday Games, with a 6-5 OTW coming last year over Brantford

Need a Strong Bounce Back Performance

After a tough three-in-three road trip last weekend that saw three consecutive losses to Kitchener, Guelph, and Brantford; the Frontenacs need to get back on track and get get back in the win column. They had two of those losses come in the overtime or shootout so they earned two out of six potential points, but in the growingly competitive Eastern Conference there's no time to waste in collecting points in the standings.

The Frontenacs need to get two points tonight against a Peterborough Petes team that has caught fire as of late, and they'll have to do it without Emil Pieniniemi, Tuomas Uronen and Mason Vaccari. The Finns are representing their country at the World Junior Championships in Ottawa, while Vaccari suffered an injury and will be missing some time. Expect Nolan Lalonde to start between the pipes tonight with Gavin Betts backing him up.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Next Home Game:

