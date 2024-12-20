Rangers Welcome 67's to Kitchener for Holiday Game

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are set to host the Ottawa 67's for the only time this season on Friday, the club's final game before the holiday break. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at The Aud.

PROMOTIONS

On Friday at The Aud, the Rangers are holding their annual Holiday Game, facing off against the Ottawa 67's. The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium will be filled with holiday cheer and special seasonal activities for all fans in attendance. The Food Bank of Waterloo Region will be joining us at the game, collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations to assist those in need in our community this holiday season. Our friends at Giuseppe Pizzeria by Dr. Oekter are joining in the fun, providing some pizzas to the Food Bank while giving one fan the chance to win pizza for a year. You can aIso grab a coupon for a free pizza as you exit tonight's game. t's an excellent opportunity to celebrate the season with family and friends, all while supporting the Rangers on an exciting night of hockey. The Rangers invite you to join us in the holiday magic!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

Playing host to the 67's on Friday, the contest is the first of only two matchups between Kitchener and Ottawa - with the next meeting scheduled for Sunday, February 16th at TD Place. Last season, the Blueshirts split the series with the 67's, posting a 1-1-0-0 record. Over the last five years, Kitchener and Ottawa have been evenly matched, with each side boasting a 3-3-0-0 record against one another. However, on home ice, the Rangers hold the edge, going a perfect 3-0-0-0 over that span.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (22-7-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

The Kitchener Rangers travelled to Sarnia on Wednesday to face off against the Sting, dropping their second consecutive game by a score of 3-2. It marked the club's second trip to Progressive Auto Sales Arena this season, narrowly losing in a close contest. The Blueshirts jumped out to an early lead, scoring two power play goals in the opening frame off the sticks of Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) and Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights). Cameron Reid recorded two assists while Luca Romano and Pridham each got on the scoresheet with helpers. However, the Sting would rally to score three unanswered goals in the second and third periods, including a goal in the final five minutes of regulation, beating the Rangers 3-2. In net, goaltender Jason Schaubel made his eighth start of his freshman campaign, making 20 saves on 23 shots.

The Rangers' two goals both came on the man advantage, going 2-for-4 on the night - pushing their power play conversion rate to 22.3%. Conversely, Sarnia had three chances on the power play, but Kitchener's league-leading penalty-killing units shut the door on all attempts. On the season, the club holds an impressive 85.2% success rate on the penalty kill.

Rangers to Watch

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) added his 14th goal of the season on Wednesday night in Sarnia, tying him for second most on the Rangers. As it stands, the veteran forward is tied for first in power play goals (6) and second on the team in points (30). Last season against the 67's, Swick recorded an assist in two meetings against Ottawa. He'll look to add to his point total on Friday at The Aud.

Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) earned the first star in the opening matchup with Ottawa in the 2023-24 season after registering a goal and an assist in a 4-2 Rangers victory at The Aud. As of late, Andonovski scored the game-winning goal against the Kingston Frontenacs a week ago and added an assist against the London Knights on Sunday. The Senators prospect will look to repeat his performance from a season ago on Friday in Kitchener.

Cameron Reid is fresh off another two-assist performance on Wednesday against the Sting, his team-leading 22nd and 23rd helpers of the season. Both assists came on the power play, which he also leads the category for Kitchener with 15 - good enough for fourth in the OHL. The sophomore defenceman has posted a notable 5-23-28 stat line in his second season, already surpassing his 2023-24 point total (23) in just 32 games. He'll look to continue his strong first half against Ottawa on Friday.

SCOUTING THE 67's (13-11-2-5)

Seventh in the Eastern Conference, 12th in the OHL

The Ottawa 67's had their three-game winning streak snapped Thursday night, losing 4-3 to the Peterborough Petes in a shootout. The club still earned a point, pushing their current point streak to four. After falling 1-0 in the first period, Will Gerrior scored his 15th goal of the season to tie the game after 20 minutes. However, the Petes would add two more to create a two-goal cushion in the second, before Gerrior would bury his second of the game and Henry Mews (Calgary Flames) tied the game in the third period. After no winner was determined in overtime, the game needed a shootout - the second in as many games for the 67's. In the shootout, the Petes would out-duel the 67's, earning a 4-3 win on home ice. Ottawa goaltender Jaeden Nelson made 35 saves on the night, posting a .921 save percentage.

The 67's were effective on the power play, striking twice on three opportunities - bringing their overall percentage on the man advantage to a league-leading 30.2%. The Petes had two chances on the power play, scoring on one of those opportunities. Through 31 games, the 67's hold a 65.7% penalty kill percentage. After meeting Kitchener, Ottawa turns around and faces the Brampton Steelheads on Saturday for the second half of a back-to-back.

67's to Watch:

Henry Mews (Calgary Flames) just ended a seven-game point streak that saw him score one goal and 13 assists for a 14-point total - including a four-assist night against the Barrie Colts on Saturday. The defenceman, competing in his junior year with the 67's, has nine goals, 34 assists, and a team-high 43 points. Mews' 34 assists are the most on the 67's and rank tied for first in the OHL, while his 21 power play assists rank first in the league. Mews added another goal and assist against Peterborough on Thursday and he's a player to be on the lookout for on the blueline against Kitchener.

Playing in his fourth season with Ottawa, Jack Dever has accumulated new career highs in assists (18) and points (22) only 31 games into the regular season. As of late, the forward has been on a heater, scoring a goal and four assists in the last four games. Dever scored a goal against the Rangers in two meetings last season, and he'll look to do so again on Friday.

Will Gerrior has registered at least a goal in each of his last four games, including a two-goal performance against the Petes on Thursday. Gerrior has been a scoring machine for the club this season, sitting second on the team in goals with 16. Gerrior also ranks tied for first in game-winning goal tallies (2) and has proven to be a key contributor on offence this season through his scoring prowess. He's a name to be on the lookout for at The Aud.

Drafted 67's:

The 67's have four players who have been drafted to the NHL, three who were selected in 2023, and one who was taken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Luca Pinelli (Columbus Blue Jackets), Cooper Foster (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Matthew Mayich (St. Louis Blues) were selected in 2023. Forward Brady Stonehouse also signed with the Edmonton Oilers as an undrafted free agent in October of 2023. Defenceman Henry Mews (Calgary Flames) was picked in the 2024 draft.

RANGERS REACH

BROADCAST COVERAGE

UP NEXT:

After hosting the 67's on Friday, the Rangers will break for the holidays before returning to action on Sunday, December 29th, facing the Sudbury Wolves at Sudbury Community Arena in the first game of a three-game road trip. Puck drop against the Wolves is set for 2:05 p.m. The team will then travel to North Bay for their final game of 2024 against the Battalion on December 31st. They head to Brantford on Tuesday, January 2nd before returning home to face the Erie Otters on January 3rd.

