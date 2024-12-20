Luchanko and Ritchie Bring NHL Experience to World Juniors Roster

Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







When it comes to NHL experience on Canada's 2025 roster, look no further than Guelph's Jett Luchanko and Oshawa's Cal Ritchie.

The OHL duo both made their NHL debuts earlier this season - Ritchie with Colorado on Oct. 9 and Luchanko with Philadelphia on Oct. 11 - and will each now have the honour of playing on the grandest stage again at the World Juniors.

"It means everything," Ritchie said of being named to Canada's roster where he will also wear an 'A'. "Ever since I was a little kid, growing up, when I was looking forward to Christmas it was for the World Juniors, so it's a dream come true."

Luchanko echoed those feelings.

"It's a great time of the year," he said. "It's a special thing to be a part of and I'm honoured."

While Canada's roster features 20 NHL prospects, Luchanko and Ritchie are the only pair to have skated in a regular season contest.

Ritchie played seven games with the Avs and scored his first career goal in his third appearance against the New York Islanders.

"It was pretty crazy - a minute into the game," Ritchie recalled. "I got the puck, threw it across the ice to Josh Manson and he made a beautiful pass back to me and I finished it off and then I just kind of blacked out after that."

In all, Ritchie averaged 12:47 a game and recorded 11 shots on goal. Since his return to Oshawa, he's put up 34 points (eight goals) in just 18 games.

Luchanko debuted two days later when the Flyers visited Vancouver. In the process, he made history as the youngest player in Philadelphia history at 18 years and 51 days old.

"I don't know if it's really sunk in yet," Luchanko said. "To be able to play with those players and in front of the fans and to be on the ice with family there as well was cool."

In four contests, Luchanko averaged 14:03 of ice time and tallied three shots. And while he returned to Guelph - where he's notched 20 points (seven goals) in 16 games - the London, ON., native took away a lot of lessons from his brief NHL stint, led by the support of head coach John Tortorella.

"I'm lucky to have him and be able to work with him and I'm glad to have him in my corner," Luchanko said. "He cares a lot about the team and that's the biggest thing. He will do whatever it takes to win."

