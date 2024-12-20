Game Day - December 20 - GUE vs. SOO

December 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's the third annual Community Backpack Project Night at the Sleeman Centre as the Storm host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds!

Over the summer, the Guelph Storm partnered with Hope House to support their Community Backpack Project. Each year, Hope House Guelph coordinates a school supply drive to provide children with the tools they need for a successful school year. The Storm were pleased to collect 408 backpacks in support of the initiative. Those who donated backpacks to the Storm Office and Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars received a pre-paid ticket voucher to Friday's game.

Purchase tickets over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

31st overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Has 20 points (9 goals, 11 assists) in 31 games this season

Has registered at least 1 point in each of the last 7 games played

Who to Watch - Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Justin Cloutier

18th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Has 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 32 games this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sault Ste. Marie 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sault Ste. Marie 3-0-0-1 Guelph 1-3-0-0

Last 5 Years Sault Ste. Marie 9-6-1-3 Guelph 10-9-0-0

Last 5 Years SOO vs. GUE @ Guelph Sault Ste. Marie 5-2-1-2 Guelph 5-5-0-0

Last 5 Years SOO vs. GUE @ Sault Ste. Marie Sault Ste. Marie 4-4-0-1 Guelph 5-4-0-0

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.