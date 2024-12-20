Game Preview: Spirit vs Firebirds - Teddy Bear Toss

December 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - ¬â¹ ¬â¹ The Saginaw Spirit (16-15-1-0) host the Flint Firebirds (14-15-1-1) on Friday, December 20th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

The Spirit host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game tonight, presented by GFL. Teddy Bears, along with proceeds from 50/50 and a jersey raffle, will go to MyMichigan Health, Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, CAN Council, and Covenant Kids.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, WNEM TV5+, OHL Action Pak Ch. 468

Last Game:

Saginaw and Flint last played each other on Wednesday, December 18th where the Firebirds won 5-2. Connor Clattenburg recorded three points (2G-1A) and Calem Mangone scored his fourth goal against the Firebirds this season. Andrew Oke stopped 29 of 31 shots, and Nathan Day secured his 13th win of the season with 34 saves.

This Season:

Saginaw and Flint have faced off four times so far this season with the Spirit coming out on top in three of the four games. A 7-2 win in Saginaw on November 10th kicked off the season series, led by Calem Mangone's hat trick. Joey Willis would up the ante three days later in Flint, recording the first five-goal game in Spirit history as Saginaw completed the comeback winning 7-5. The Spirit recorded their most dominant win, 8-1, on November 22nd in Saginaw. Seven Spirit players recorded multi-point nights in the victory. Flint's victory on Wednesday night was their first of this year's Coors Light I-75 Divide series. Alex Kostov's early 3rd period tally proved to be the game-winner before the Firebirds added a pair of empty-netters.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently leading the OHL in both goals and points. In 30 games this season Misa has 30G-31A-61P. His second 14-game point streak of the season was snapped Wednesday night in Flint, coming to a halt with 10G-221A-31P. Flames prospect Zayne Parekh is fourth in scoring among defenseman in the OHL. In 26 games this season Parekh has tallied 11 goals and 25 assists. Calem Mangone has played well against the Firebirds this season. In four games against Flint, Magone has scored four goals including a hat-trick. The Spirit will also see the return of Dima Zhilkin from suspension on Friday night. The rookie forward has 10 points in 18 games (5G, 5A).

Oilers Prospect Connor Clattenburg is coming off a three-point performance against Saginaw on Wednesday. In four games against the Spirit this season, Clattenburg has totaled three goals and three assists. Tampa Bay Prospect Kaden Pitre is currently leading the Firebirds in goals with 12. Pitre also tallied a goal and an assist in the last matchup against Saginaw. Christopher Thibodeau is leading the Firebirds in points this season with 24. In 28 games this season, Thibodeau has tallied eight goals and 16 assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Joey Willis (NSH)

Ethan Hay (TB)

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Flint's NHL Drafted Players:

Kaden Pitre (TB)

Connor Clattenburg (EDM)

Nathan Aspinall (NYR)

Matthew Mania (LA)

Nolan Collins (PIT)

Nathan Day (EDM)

