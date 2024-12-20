Storm Post a 6-4 Win Over the Greyhounds Heading into the OHL Break

December 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Noah Jenken opened the scoring with his first OHL goal in his Sleeman Centre debut. Dawson Morris potted his second of the season with a feed from Lev Katzin. The Greyhounds responded with a pair of first OHL goals courtesy of Chase Reid and Hunter Solomon. Noah Jenken started the second period with his second of the game. The Greyhounds tied the game with a power play marker from Justin Cloutier and later took the lead with a short-handed goal to wrap up the second period. The Storm had three unanswered goals in the third period, coming from Max Namestnikov, Alex McLean, and Charlie Paquette who now has at least one point in each of his last 8 games.

Attendance and 50/50...

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,841-person crowd at tonight's game. The winning 50/50 number was Q-8102954 and the jackpot was $6,315.00 in support of Guelph Soccer Club.

Up Next...

The Storm settle into some downtime as the OHL Break gets underway and return to action on Saturday, December 28th with their first trip south of the border to take on the Erie Otters. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

