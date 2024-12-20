Niagara IceDogs Business Office Closed December 21st to 29th

December 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







The Niagara IceDogs Office will be closed from December 21st to 29th. For retail orders purchased before December 19th, they will be available at the Meridian Centre Box Office for pickup. Additionally, Holiday Flex Packs are still on sale now at the Meridian Centre Box Office as supplies last, please see their holiday schedule below.

December 23rd: 10am - 5pm

December 24th: 10am - 12pm

December 25th and 26th: CLOSED

December 27th: 10am - 5pm

December 28th and 29th: CLOSED

We will be returning to office December 30th. For general ticket inquires please reach out to tickets@niagaraicedogs.net or call at 905-684-0482.

