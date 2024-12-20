Niagara IceDogs Business Office Closed December 21st to 29th
December 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
The Niagara IceDogs Office will be closed from December 21st to 29th. For retail orders purchased before December 19th, they will be available at the Meridian Centre Box Office for pickup. Additionally, Holiday Flex Packs are still on sale now at the Meridian Centre Box Office as supplies last, please see their holiday schedule below.
December 23rd: 10am - 5pm
December 24th: 10am - 12pm
December 25th and 26th: CLOSED
December 27th: 10am - 5pm
December 28th and 29th: CLOSED
We will be returning to office December 30th. For general ticket inquires please reach out to tickets@niagaraicedogs.net or call at 905-684-0482.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024
- Niagara IceDogs Business Office Closed December 21st to 29th - Niagara IceDogs
- Otters Add to Blueline with Signing of Holy Cross Commit Quinn McCall - Erie Otters
- Game Notes: vs Peterborough - December 20th, 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Welcome 67's to Kitchener for Holiday Game - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day - December 20 - GUE vs. SOO - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Spirit vs Firebirds - Teddy Bear Toss - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 32, Firebirds at Spirit - 7:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Take on Bulldogs in Last Game Before Break - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.