Otters Add to Blueline with Signing of Holy Cross Commit Quinn McCall

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The recent decision to allow Canadian Hockey League talent to play NCAA Division I hockey has opened up many avenues for teams in the Ontario Hockey League, and the Erie Otters have once again benefitted as they welcome in the newest member of their blueline.

General manager Dave Brown and director of hockey operations Scott Grieve announced the signing of Quinn McCall to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement on Friday morning. McCall is a 19-year-old right-shot defenseman who is committed to College of the Holy Cross for the 2025-26 season.

This season, the St. John, Indiana-native had been playing in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Brooks Bandits. In 26 games he has tallied 18 points (3G+15A). The 5'11", 181 lbs. defenseman has been a winner his whole life to this point: from 10U to 14U, McCall earned four straight Illinois State Championships with his club teams. At the 15U and 16U level, McCall's teams finished third at the USA Hockey National Championship in both years.

At the BCHL level, the Brooks Bandits have been consistently one of the best Junior A teams in all of Canada. The Bandits had won back-to-back National Championships in 2022 and 2023. Winning has been in the DNA of McCall so far in his entire hockey career and he looks to bring that experience to Erie.

"It's an honor to play for the Erie Otters and the most-celebrated fans in the OHL. The coaches and staff are top tier and I get to play with high end players." said McCall, "I will compete every practice and game with a goal to win and drive toward the playoffs."

Brown spoke with excitement about the addition of McCall and what he can bring to the organization.

"Quinn was a player that Jim Waters and the organization worked hard to recruit, so we are very excited to have him join our group," said Brown, "Quinn is a champion and a winner, and his skill set fits our style of play. You can expect him to use his skating and vision to help generate offense, but he might surprise you with his physical edge. Bottom line, we are excited to add an elite player like Quinn."

McCall will wear the #37 for the Otters, and is expected to suit up in the team's first game back from holiday break on Saturday, December 28.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Quinn to the Flagship City and look forward to assisting in his development both on and off the ice.

