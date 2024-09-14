Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Leo Fernandes scored the winner in second-half stoppage time after Manuel Arteaga had scored his 15th goal of the season as the Tampa Bay Rowdies rallied for a 2-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Al Lang Stadium to end the Hounds' 10-game undefeated streak.

00:00:00 - Pass by Jordan Doherty 00:00:07 - Shot by Ben Bender 00:00:25 - Pass by Ben Bender 00:00:32 - Shot by Edwin Munjoma 00:00:46 - DefensiveAct by Jordan Doherty 00:00:53 - Shot by Cal Jennings 00:01:08 - Goal by Jackson Walti 00:01:47 - Shot by Luke Biasi 00:01:57 - Player in by Leonardo Fernandes 00:02:08 - DefensiveAct by Bertin Jacquesson 00:02:19 - Goal by Manuel Arteaga 00:03:04 - Shot by Damián Rivera 00:03:13 - Pass by Lewis Hilton 00:03:22 - Cross by Blake Bodily 00:03:41 - Pass by Eddie Munjoma 00:03:54 - Shot by Cal Jennings 00:04:03 - PlayerOut by Robbie Mertz 00:04:12 - PlayerOut by Langston Blackstock 00:04:25 - Pass by Jordan Farr 00:04:38 - Goal by Leonardo Fernandes 00:05:26 - DefensiveAct by Danny Griffin 00:05:34 - Shot by Kenardo Forbes 00:05:46 - DefensiveAct by Nathan Worth 00:05:58 - End Match by Tampa Bay Rowdies

