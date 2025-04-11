Tampa Bay Rowdies Dismiss Head Coach Robbie Neilson

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announce today the club has relieved Head Coach Robbie Neilson of his duties. Assistant Coach Steve Coleman will serve as the club's interim head coach, starting with this Saturday's Home Opener against Loudoun United FC at Al Lang Stadium.

"Appointing Steve Coleman as interim head coach reflects our confidence in the group we have," said Rowdies Vice Chairman Brian Auld. "In his short time at the club, Steve has already taken it upon himself to understand our Rowdies culture and is fully committed to supporting our players on and off the field. We believe in this roster- its talent, resilience, and ability to compete at the highest level in the USL Championship. To our fans: your continued support means everything, and we remain focused on delivering a team that represents the pride and passion of Tampa Bay."

Neilson joined the Rowdies at the start of the 2024 season. The Rowdies posted a 17-17-8 record across all competitions under Neilson and finished the 2024 season sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Coleman takes on head coaching duties after joining the Rowdies technical staff in the offseason. Last year, Coleman served as First Assistant Coach for Loudoun United. Born in England, Coleman served various roles with New Zealand Football for over a decade, including assistant coach and analyst for New Zealand's U-17 and U-23 National Teams. His contributions helped New Zealand qualify for last year's Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

