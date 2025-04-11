Orange County SC Partners with Foodbeast, Launches First-Ever Hot Sauce Collaboration

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







IRVINE, Calif. - Foodbeast, the Orange County-based digital food brand known for its playful content and love of all things delicious, is partnering with Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) for a new season-long collaboration designed to bring food and soccer fans a little closer together.

As part of this first-of-its-kind collaboration, Foodbeast will bring its unique flavor of food culture to the heart of Orange County's Championship Soccer Stadium. Fans can expect a season full of firsts-including co-branded merch, innovative stadium eats, exclusive content with OCSC players, and unforgettable in-person events.

To kick things off, Foodbeast and OCSC are releasing two new hot sauces that fans can try at the stadium:

Chill Sauce: A chill hot sauce with a refreshing touch of citrus.

Gnarly Sauce: A super hot sauce with a serious kick inspired by OCSC's energetic mascot, Gnarly.

Both sauces will be available throughout the season-by the bottle or on select limited-time menu items served at Championship Soccer Stadium.

"This year we wanted to take the Foodbeast experience off the screen and into the community," said Elie Ayrouth, CEO and Co-Founder of Foodbeast. "Partnering with our hometown soccer club felt like a natural fit-local fans, good food, and a lot of shared energy."

The collaboration includes more than just sauce. Expect co-branded merch, behind-the-scenes content with players, and on-site events during the season. Whether you're a lifelong OCSC supporter or just curious about the food, there's something new to check out this year.

"Soccer and sauce, football and food, these are all things that go together perfectly," said Dan Rutstein, President of Orange County Soccer Club. "We're excited that our friends at Foodbeast recognise Gnarly as the only person or creature befitting being the face of their new hot sauce. We're excited to bring this flavour sensation to our fans and our community and are excited where this partnership can lead."

This partnership marks a new era of community-focused activations for both Foodbeast and OCSC, designed to engage fans through food, culture, and shared experiences.

Whether you're a die-hard soccer supporter or a foodie looking for your next craveable bite, there's something for everyone at this season's OCSC games.

