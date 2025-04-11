FC Tulsa Closes Homestand against Oakland Roots SC

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa closes its four-match homestand on Saturday as it faces Oakland Roots SC at 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field.

GAME INFORMATION

FC Tulsa (3-1-0, 9 points) vs. Oakland Roots SC (0-4-1, 1 point)

Saturday, April 12, 2025

ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Okla.

7 p.m. CT | ESPN+ | Fox 23

The club will host Ascension St. John Night, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a free t-shirt. Tickets for the match can be purchased here.

FC Tulsa looks to build on its historic start Saturday. The club enters play matching its best league ever start at 3-1-0 and is building off a franchise record at 5-1-0 across all competitions. On the other side, Oakland Roots SC is hunting for its first win of the year following a 3-0 loss to Rhode Island FC. FC Tulsa carries a 2-1-0 margin in matches against Oakland Roots SC, with each final score resting at 1-0.

The 1-0 trend has tapped into FC Tulsa's season thus far, as all four of its league contests have drawn the margin. After kicking off the Open Cup with a 1-0 win over Tulsa Athletic, FC Tulsa tallied its first multi-goal performance of the season this past week, handling Forward Madison FC, 3-1, in the Second Round.

Forward Taylor Calheira has notched goals in the past two competitions for Tulsa, posing three overall. Five players have found the net once on Oakland's side, logging one goal in its past three matches.

Protecting the box will be a key factor Saturday as FC Tulsa returns to the pitch allowing only one goal across four matches (0.25 GAA) with goalkeepers Johan Peñaranda and Bryan Dowd collecting clean sheets this season. On the flipside, Oakland's has allowed the most goals this season with 12.

New Arrivals

FC Tulsa announced a pair of additions entering Week 6, signing goalkeeper John Berner and forward Al Hassan Toure to contracts.

Berner, 34, joins the club after most recently playing for MLS NEXT Pro side Atlanta United 2. An accomplished veteran, Berner carries MLS experience with the Colorado Rapids while helping anchor the last line of defense for multiple USL Championship and MLS NEXT Pro clubs.

Adding to the attack, Toure comes to Tulsa after an illustrious career overseas.

A former Australia youth international prodigy, Toure played a pivotal role in the nation's 2020 Olympic qualification and a standout in the A-League. He most recently spent time with French Ligue 2 side AC Ajaccio, where he made his debut in the prestigious Coupe de France. Prior to moving to France, Toure had a career best season with Macarthur FC in the Australian A-League, where he scored eight goals and six assists in 28 games.

Toure is the second A-League addition this season, joining midfielder Giordano Colli. Assistant Coach Andrew Christiansen also

Year of Firsts

The early portion of the season has berthed multiple firsts for FC Tulsa. Its season opener marked Luke Spencer's first win as head coach while marking its first time winning back-to-back season openers, with it winning, 3-1, against Las Vegas Lights FC a season ago.

In its last match, it added to the list, defeating Sacramento Republic, 1-0, for its first win over the club in 15 tries. Head Coach Luke Spencer was awarded Coach of the Week honors in the effort, with defender Arthur Rogers earning his second Team of the Week nod this season.

