Phoenix Rising FC Adds Two, Prominent Local Investors

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC has added two, new prominent local investors to its ownership group - Dr. Mitar Vranic and the Honorable Andrew Kunasek.

"Phoenix Rising's Board is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Mitar Vranic and Andrew Kunasek to our ownership group," said Phoenix Rising FC Principal Owner and CEO Dr. Pablo Prichard. "Mitar has a lifelong passion for soccer and had multiple Division 1 scholarship offers and European professional teams recruit him as a young player before he instead chose to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a surgeon. Andy continued his family's tremendous legacy of contributions to Arizona through his distinguished service as a Maricopa County Supervisor from 1997 to 2016. Both men bring so much wisdom and experience to the Phoenix Rising FC ownership group, we are really honored to have them join us."

Mitar Vranic, D.O., is a highly accomplished vascular surgeon and the founder and CEO of the Western Vascular Institute. At nine years old, he suffered a severe injury in a bicycle accident which was successfully treated by a vascular surgeon enabling him to continue playing his beloved game of soccer. This life-changing event inspired him to pursue a career in vascular surgery, so he too could save lives and pass on the gift of mobility.

Dr. Vranic said, "I have maintained strong relationships with well-known European soccer players, coaches and agents throughout Europe and Latin America. I intend to be an active owner of Phoenix Rising and help the team achieve the highest level of American soccer."

Andrew Kunasek is a principal with Arizona Strategies, a premier land use strategy and real estate development company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Kunasek also leads Mercado Management, a diversified land acquisition and real estate management company, and owns interest in several other enterprises ranging from agricultural to solid waste disposal. He provides expertise to clients in areas including utilities and energy, transportation, waste management, commercial real estate, economic development, and municipal finance.

Kunasek said, "Maricopa is the fourth largest county and among the most diverse in the United States. I have worked my entire career to create opportunities here and view Phoenix Rising as an important cultural amenity to serve and respect our residents from so many international backgrounds."

Dr. Vranic joins an existing group of well-known surgeons and physicians within the Phoenix Rising FC ownership including Dr. Pablo Prichard, Dr. Christopher Yeung, Dr. Mark Leber and Dr. Rahul Rishi. Kunasek joins an esteemed group of local business leaders within the Phoenix Rising FC ownership including the team's Governor Bill Kraus, Alternate Governor Tim Riester, David Stearns, Brandon McCarthy, Mark Detmer and Jim Scussel.

