Buffalo Pro Soccer to Build New Stadium in the City of Buffalo

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Buffalo Pro Soccer News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Pro Soccer today announced plans to construct a 7,600-seat, privately-funded stadium near the Buffalo River in the city's Valley neighborhood. Set to be located at Elk and Lee Street, the stadium will serve as a driving force in the development of a new entertainment district that is taking shape in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo Pro Soccer revealed the first official renderings of its stadium and announced construction is slated to begin this summer. Among the 7,600 seats it will host, the forthcoming stadium will feature family-friendly ticket prices, a designated high-energy, safe-standing supporters' section, and elevated experiences in its 12 hospitality suites, two private party areas, and club-level seats. Buffalo Pro Soccer's plans also call for training facilities for its athletes and academy, offices for team staff, as well as ample parking and transportation options for fans.

"I am honored to introduce our city to the home of Buffalo Pro Soccer - a destination for everyone in Buffalo to experience the joy and power of the world's game. It will be a gathering place where our community will come together to celebrate victories, support each other through challenges, and bring Buffalo's hardworking, never-give-up mentality to life on the field and in the stands. In this new stadium, Buffalo Pro Soccer will grow alongside our city as we strive for excellence every day," said Peter Marlette Jr., President of Buffalo Pro Soccer. "This project will provide a significant private investment into our city, leveraging sports as a catalyst for development. Our Founding Members will be an important part of our work to build a winning team that thrives here in our new home."

In addition to serving as the home of Buffalo Pro Soccer, the multi-use stadium will host a range of sports events, outdoor concerts, and local gatherings. Young players from the Buffalo Pro Soccer Youth Academy will also have the opportunity to play at the new stadium, showing local athletes of all ages that the goal of playing professional soccer is within their reach.

"Buffalo is a passionate sports city and home to a strong soccer fanbase. We're excited to bring professional soccer to Buffalo, giving local fans and residents a club of their own to support," said Justin Papadakis, Deputy CEO & Chief Real Estate Officer at USL. "This new stadium will be more than a home for professional soccer, it will serve as a community hub for the region, creating memorable experiences and driving economic growth."

The stadium's construction will be privately funded by Buffalo Pro Soccer's growing team of equity investors. Among those who recently joined its investor group, Buffalo Pro Soccer welcomes the Buffalo Bills' longest-tenured player and fan favorite, Reid Ferguson, to the club ownership group.

"As an adopted member of the Buffalo community, I could not be more excited to be a part of the Buffalo Pro Soccer project, bringing professional soccer to the Western New York area," said Ferguson. "Buffalo's passion for its sports teams is second to none, so I know how much starting this journey will mean to this city. Let's make some history!"

Buffalo Pro Soccer is also partnering with prominent regional business leader Jon M. Williams, CEO of Viridi and founder of OSC, as a new investor in the club. Williams owns the site where the new stadium will be constructed.

"The Valley neighborhood has long been a cornerstone of Buffalo's history. This project represents a significant opportunity to continue the transformation of this Buffalo neighborhood into a vibrant, thriving area," said Williams. "The new stadium will not only be the keystone for Buffalo Pro Soccer, but also a new chapter for our city, combining sports, entertainment, and community development in a way that reflects our passion and spirit."

Buffalo Pro Soccer's stadium will serve as an anchor for an emerging entertainment district that will feature the recently announced ShotClub Social Buffalo as well as The Powerhouse, a premier events center. Located in the Valley neighborhood, an area historically known for its tight-knit community and industrial strength, this entertainment district will build on recent development activity and attract more visitors to the city through the unique experiences it will offer.

"Buffalo Pro Soccer's decision to build a privately funded stadium on the former Buffalo Color site is a tremendous vote of confidence in the Valley community and its future," said City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher Scanlon. "The city and its partners in government and the private sector have invested substantial financial resources cleaning up the former industrial legacy sites surrounding the area where the stadium will be located as well as the Buffalo River. As is evidenced by the location we're at today and the economic redevelopment that continues right down the street in Larkinville and along the Ohio Street corridor, those efforts have spearheaded a transformational impact that the Valley and Old First Ward communities have long deserved. I want to thank Peter Marlette Jr., President of Buffalo Pro Soccer, and the team's ownership group, for bringing their United Soccer League vision to life in the City of Buffalo".

The project will use modular construction to accelerate the timeline to build and open Buffalo's first professional soccer-specific stadium. Buffalo Pro Soccer has engaged LaBella Associates, the preferred architect and engineer of the USL, as its lead architect and MEP engineer, Wendel Companies to provide civil engineering, SixFive Stadium Experience to serve as modular stadium advisor and supplier, and Campus Construction Management Group as the construction manager. Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation provided development services and Newmark Ciminelli represented Buffalo Pro Soccer in the lease transaction.

For more information about Buffalo Pro Soccer, please visit buffaloprosoccer.com .

