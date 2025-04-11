Defender Vacter Inks Deal with Hounds

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









New Pittsburgh Riverhounds defender Guillaume Vacter

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil) New Pittsburgh Riverhounds defender Guillaume Vacter(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed defender Guillaume Vacter to a one-year contract with a club option for the 2026 season, pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Vacter, 24, is a first-year pro out of the University of Connecticut who joined the Hounds in training near the end of their preseason, and he solidified his roster spot with his work in the team's final preseason matches and in training.

"Gui is a physical defender who excels in 1v1 situations. He also reads the game well and makes good decisions on the ball," Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley said. "We're glad to have him in Pittsburgh, and he will be a good addition to our team."

Hailing from Paris, France, Vacter first arrived in the U.S. to play for Rider University in the Spring 2021 season, during which he started five matches and scored once for the Broncs. He then transferred to Connecticut, where he established himself as a pivotal player for the Huskies in the Big East Conference.

Vacter appeared in 64 matches, starting 56 of them, and he was among the top five in minutes played for the Huskies all four of his seasons there. He had two goals and an assist with Connecticut, and his defending helped the Huskies to a .500 or better record each year.

The Hounds will be back in action this Saturday, April 12, when they visit the Charleston Battery for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The match will be televised live on KDKA+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.