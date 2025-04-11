Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Miami FC 4/12/25

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

At a glance...

Impressing at the Helm: This week, SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa was named USL Championship Coach of the Month for March following his team's perfect 4-0-0 start in his first month as a professional head coach, setting a new franchise record for best start to the season. SAFC outscored opponents 8-3 with two clean sheets in the first match of the season.

Leading the Charge : Midfielder Jorge Hernandez converted his second penalty kick in as many matches last Saturday, good for his team-leading third goal of the season. Hernandez has already surpassed his season goal totals in 2023 and 2024 as the midfielder sets in on 150 USL Championship regular season matches, having featured in 148.

Past and Present: SAFC will honor its Team of the Decade in a post-match ceremony following Saturday's match, with several former players and club legends returning. The 20-member team includes three current players, defenders Shannon Gomez and Mitch Taintor and midfielder Jorge Hernandez.

What they had to say:

Midfielder Nicky Hernandez

(On if the team is reassured by Miami's low scoring this season ...)

"No, in a way, I look at it more dangerous because, I mean, you look at Phoenix, they hadn't won either, and they came here and beat us in our home turf. If anything, that's going to fuel for us to approach this game differently than the way we did Phoenix. They're hungry for points, and so are we. We're top of the table. We're trying to push a point, a gap between everyone else. We failed to do that this last week, and I think this week is really our chance to push for that, and we got to respect our opponent either way, if they have no points, or they're right behind us, or they're ahead of us."

(On the team celebrating its 10th season anniversary Saturday...)

"Well, first off, I want to congratulate everyone in that Team of the Decade. We have some of the guys like PC coaching out here. We still have Mitch [Taintor] and [Jorge Hernandez] on the team, so it's pretty special that we still have those players here, but yeah, it's a big deal, honestly, not just for us, but for the city. It's 10 years of a club. You know, some of these clubs don't even last 10 years, so it's pretty special that we have a stadium, we have a perfect pitch, and then we have amongst one of the best fanbases here in the USL, and probably competes with some of the MLS teams, so yeah, it's a big deal. I think we'll bring more of the energy to honor those players and on the club and the city."

USL Championship Match #6 - San Antonio FC vs. Miami FC

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium : Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch : ESPN+, FanDuel Sports Network

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 4-1-0 (12 pts; 1 st place in Western Conference)

Miami FC: 0-4-0 (0 pts; 11 th place in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series : The teams have only met three times previously, with Miami taking the last two match-ups. San Antonio will be seeking its first win over Miami since a 2-0 win on May 14, 2022.

SAFC POST-TRAINING QUOTES

Regular Season Training - April 10, 2025

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On being named USL Championship Coach of the Month this week...)

"This award is for the whole organization, you know, the staff, the players. It's not about me. It's about the whole team. The guys did terrific in those four games in March, so I just want to thank everybody around me."

(On the team's response in training this week...)

"The response has been really good. The mood of the team is high. They look enthusiastic. They know they can bounce back and on a winning track again, so in that part - the mentality part, the psychological part - I think they're doing well.

(On preparing for Miami this Saturday ...)

"They have a lot of good players, a lot of good Latin players, even guys who played in MLS, guys who I've had a working relationship with in the past and I know those guys are really good. As I said before Phoenix, this is a team who's eager for points. Those teams are very dangerous, so we have to be ready for that ... We can't look at the record to face Miami. We have to look at the team and the players they have."

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez

(On the team getting back of being patient with build-up ...)

"I am involved in that build up phase, so it definitely is, I'm a part of that style of play, so definitely, the decisions that I make is obviously going to influence how the team built out, so given that, when we do go forward with the ball, we just have to make sure that we're making the right decisions going forward, executing well more so than anything and just trying to make sure that we create the most chances possible."

(On what he's seen different in training this week...)

"Yeah, we spoke a lot about staying focused on the small details and the small moments, and I think that this week, that was definitely reflected throughout the training sessions, and we're just going into this week with that mindset of winning this upcoming game, so we're gonna try and go into that game with the most focus possible and dedication to get through the result."

