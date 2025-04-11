Jair Olivares Named as Locomotive Academy Coordinator

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer has promoted Jair Olivares to the role of Academy Coordinator. In this role, he will oversee all activities regarding the soccer aspect of the Academy from recruitment to player development to coaching methodology.

Olivares will oversee the progression of Academy players through the teams all the way up to the U20 squad. He will also work in close communication with the Academy coaching staff to ensure that they are equipping players with the tools to succeed within the system.

"This is a great opportunity for me to help with the full Academy and not just one team," Olivares said. "I've been here since the beginning of Locomotive, and I know the soccer communities of El Paso and Juárez well. I'm excited to help these kids get to the next level."

Olivares has been a mainstay in Locomotive Youth Soccer's efforts since its inception in 2020. After helping to lay the groundwork for the program, he played a part in the organization and introduction of Locomotive's Blue and Gold club teams. He has also been key to the success of several Academy teams within the U13-U20 age groups with many of the players he has coached and scouted going on to play professional and college soccer, notably Diego Abarca, Diego Garcia, Joel Maldonado and current first-team player Emiliano Rodriguez.

"Moving Jair into a development and leadership role is the next step in our process where we want to raise the level of player development in our youth club," Academy Director Ivan Militar said. "Jair showed his importance and competence in the last three years since he has been working with us, and now I wanted to make sure that his work can continue benefitting more than just one team."

In the community, Olivares serves as the boy's head soccer coach at Americas High School. He recently led the squad to the state semifinals in the UIL 5A Division 1 playoffs.

Olivares holds two college degrees: a Bachelor in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from the University of Texas at El Paso and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from Lamar University. He also has his National A Coaching License from the United States Soccer Federation.

