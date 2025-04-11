Detroit City FC in Search of Bounce Back Win on the Road to Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday Night

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC huddle

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC huddle(Detroit City FC)

Phoenix, AZ - Detroit City Football Club heads west this Saturday evening to take on Western Conference opponent Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff from Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium is set for 10:00 p.m. and will stream live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

DCFC comes into this match after a 0-0 draw against Monterey Bay FC last Saturday afternoon. Both teams came close to breaking the deadlock during the 90 minutes, but both goalkeepers were impressive and maintained a clean sheet, resulting in DCFC's second home draw of 2025.

Following his impressive three-save clean sheet performance on Saturday, goalkeeper Carlos Herrera earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors for week five. In addition to the three saves, Herrera recorded 11 recoveries and completed 75% of his passes in a scoreless draw against his former club.

As Le Rouge heads out on the road once again this weekend, it is already their fourth road match of the young six-week season. So far, Detroit has picked up six out of a possible nine points, with the 2-0 loss to Louisville City being the only time they have dropped points away from home.

Phoenix Rising comes into this match with a 1-2-2 record to start the season. Last weekend, Rising picked up their first three points of the season in a 2-1 road victory against San Antonio FC. Phoenix would take the lead off a Rémi Cabral converted penalty in the 60th minute. San Antonio leveled the match with their own converted penalty five minutes later. Jearl Margaritha would score the only non-penalty of the match in the 68th minute to give Phoenix the victory.

Even though it is early in the season, striker Rémi Cabral is again the club's leading scorer and is looking to continue that. With three goals in five matches, Cabral is already only four goals away from tying his team-high tally from last season.

These two sides have faced off twice since DCFC joined the USL Championship in 2022. Last season at Keyworth, they played to a 1-1 draw. Ben Morris scored the opening goal in the ninth minute, but Giulio Doratiotto leveled the match in the 49th minute. The only time they played in Phoenix, Rising walked away with a 5-0 victory in 2023.

Le Rouge returns to Keyworth Stadium next Wednesday evening for third-round action of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Kickoff against USL League One side Westchester SC is set for 7 pm. League play continues at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, April 19th, as DCFC takes on Eastern Conference rival Rhode Island FC. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.