Rowdies Host Loudoun for Home Opener

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







The day all Tampa Bay Rowdies fans have had circled on their calendars since the 2025 USL Championship schedule was announced has arrived. This Saturday, the Rowdies make their long-awaited return to Al Lang Stadium for their first home match since Hurricanes Helene and Milton forced the club to finish the 2024 season on the road.

When the Rowdies do finally take the field at Al Lang this weekend, there will be a new hand at the helm. On Friday, the club announced it had parted ways with Head Coach Robbie Neilson. Under Neilson, the Rowdies posted a record of 17 wins, 17 defeats, and 8 draws across all competitions. The decision this week to part ways with Neilson came as the Rowdies sit 9th in the Eastern Conference standings with just three points through their first four matches.

Rowdies Assistant Coach Steve Coleman will take over as Interim Head Coach, starting with Saturday's match against Loudoun United FC. Coleman, who served as an assistant with Loudoun last year, joined the Rowdies in the offseason and spent over a decade serving several roles for New Zealand Football.

Home Sweet Home

This week marked the anniversary of the first-ever Rowdies match played at Al Lang in 2011. The iconic St. Petersburg venue has become a fortress for the club over the last 14 seasons, and a return there may just be what the Rowdies need to find their groove after a rocky start to the 2025 campaign.

"It means everything to be back home again," said Rowdies Defender Laurence Wyke. "The reason we play is for the fans, to build a great atmosphere at Al Lang, and to help our community of fans in Tampa Bay grow. It's been tough on the road, and not really feeling connected to our fans. So, I think we're looking forward to being back at Al Lang after so many months away."

On Thursday, the squad got the chance to train on the field at Al Lang for the first time this year. For the newcomers, it was a little taste of what's to come on Saturday. For the players who have been with the club in years past, it was a good reminder of how special being under the lights at Al Lang can feel.

"You could see it in the team's energy," said Rowdies Defender Aaron Guillen. "It's like we're a kid with a new toy to play with. We're finally back home, and we're excited to finally play in front of our home fans on Saturday... It's time for us to start putting points on the board. We need to take advantage of all the home games we have coming up. The support of the fans is going to play a big part in us being able to put those points on the board."

Scouting Loudoun United

Lining up against the Rowdies for their homecoming this Saturday is a Loudoun United FC side that sits first in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the weekend. The Rowdies hold the advantage in the all-time series versus Loudoun with eight wins, three losses, and one draw. However, Loudoun got the better of the Rowdies in their two regular season battles in a pair of 2-0 results.

Loudoun's midfielder Abdellatif Aboukoura is currently tied with the Charleston Battery's Cal Jennings for most goals in the league with four tallies so far. The 20-year-old midfielder became the youngest player to earn USL Championship Player of the Month honors after his stellar showing in the opening month of the season. Slowing Aboukoura and Loudoun's attack down will be a priority for the Rowdies, who have yet to record a shutout so far this year.

"Loudoun are a good team in our league, "said Wyke. "But we just need to focus on our performance and getting back to the standards we strive for. If we can get back to those standards, I'm too concerned with who we're playing against."

Rowdies Availability Report 

OUT:  Nick Moon

QUESTIONABLE: Blake Bodily, Lewis Hilton 

USL Championship Matchday 05 

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Loudoun United FC 

Saturday, April 12, 7:30 p.m. ET 

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL 

2025 League Records: 

Rowdies: 1W-3L-0D, 3pts, 9th East (0-0-0 at home) 

Loudoun: 4W-1L-0D, 12 pts, 1st East (2-1-0 on the road) 

Gate Giveaways: Be sure to arrive early to the match to pick up a fan with a Rowdies 50th Anniversary logo courtesy of the presenting partner of Saturday's match, Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. Fans can also pick up a 2025 team photo as they enter the stadium.

Michelob Ultra Fan Zone: Stop by the Michelob Ultra Fan Zone outside Gate 2 to enjoy games and activities for all ages and $3 Michelob Ultras while supplies last. The Fan Zone is open from 5:30 p.m. until kickoff.

New Team Store: The Bay Republic Team Store at Al Lang Stadium officially reopens to the public this Saturday at its new location under Gate 4. The store will open to ticketed fans at 6:30 p.m. when gates open and will resume normal hours starting Monday.

Tune In:  Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.