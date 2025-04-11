Monterey Bay Hosts Defending USL Championship Title Winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Cardinale Stadium

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (3-1-1, 10 points) welcomes the defending league title winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (1-1-2, 5 points) for a 7 p.m. PT kickoff Saturday on Paws at the Pitch Night at Cardinale Stadium in Week 6 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Following a clean sheet and a point away from home against Detroit City FC this past weekend, Monterey Bay remained in second place in the Western Conference table with 10 points through five games - the most points through five games in club history - and will aim to extend its unbeaten run in the league to five matches against the defending USL Championship title winners, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Entering the match, Monterey Bay has some of the best analytics in the league thus far. MBFC ranks second in the Championship with a 3.35 Expected Goals Against mark in five games and is fifth in the league with a 6.45 Expected Goals mark. The only other team sitting in the top five in both categories is Louisville City FC, which is currently the only undefeated team left this season - adding some real weight to the fact that this is not just one of the fast starts that the club has seen in the past.

Monterey Bay and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last met on October 19, 2024 at Cardinale Stadium in a contest that saw the visitors take the points with a 1-0 scoreline behind a second-half goal from Zach Zandi. All-time, Monterey Bay FC trails the head-to-head with a 2-4-0 record against the visiting Switchbacks FC, however, the Crisp-and-Kelp have the 2-1-0 advantage when the series takes place in Seaside despite dropping the earlier-referenced, most-recent meeting.

