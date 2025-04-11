Match Preview: Miami FC at San Antonio FC

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC will seek out their first win of the season against San Antonio FC in what will be their first away game of the season. The team will be traveling to Toyota Field hoping to ride their momentum after beating Inter Miami CF II in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Miami FC fell just short in a close one to New Mexico United in their last regular season game losing 1-0 at home. The team lost in heartbreaking fashion after letting up a goal in the 70th minute of regulation, a deficit too strong to overcome.

The main takeaway from the close battle against New Mexico United was Miami FC's resilience and ability to maintain a level of consistency throughout the duration of the match. While the end result wasn't ideal, it surely wasn't a game to hang their heads on as it was the start of a promising stretch for the club.

San Antonio FC is currently 4-1 dropping their latest game to Phoenix Rising FC in a close 2-1 game. Miami FC will attempt to mimic the success Phoenix Rising FC had in their game against the club in order to pull off the win in Texas.

Miami FC will look to address their early offensive struggles this season by putting their best players in position to get good looks on goal. Better shot selection and offensive pressure will be a key factor in this game as their defense has been great as of late.

Defensively, consistency is the name of the game. Applying pressure and forcing San Antonio FC to play uncomfortably will help ensure a close game. Miami FC will come into this one eager to upset the home crowd in San Antonio.

Kickoff will commence on Saturday, April 12th at 8:30 PM EST at Toyota Field. Miami heads over to Indianapolis afterwords to continue its Open Cup run taking on Indy Eleven in Round 3 of the tournament.

#SAvMIA Quick Notes:

Date: Saturday, April 12

Kickoff: 8:30 PM EST

Venue: Toyota Field

How to Watch:

Local: FanDuel Sports Network App

Nationwide: ESPN+

South America: ESPN LATAM

International: YouTube

2025 USL Championship Record:

San Antonio FC: 4-1-0

Miami FC: 0-4-0

