Rowdies Announce Matchday Enhancements at Al Lang

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In anticipation of their long-awaited return to Al Lang Stadium, the Tampa Bay Rowdies announce today the enhancements at Al Lang fans can expect starting this Saturday, April 12 as the club hosts Loudon United FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast locally on Tampa Bay 44 and available on ESPN+. Help us pack Al Lang! Tickets for this Saturday's match are available at rowdiessoccer.com/tickets.

"Returning to Al Lang Stadium after seven months is an incredible moment for our club and fans, made even more special as we celebrate our 50th anniversary," said Tampa Bay Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "We can't wait to welcome Rowdies fans back and showcase the exciting new enhancements that will elevate the game-day experience."

Michelob Ultra Fan Zone

The new Michelob Ultra Fan Zone will feature a Michelob Ultra branded portable bar, a DJ, games for all ages and additional partner activations throughout the season. The Michelob Ultra Fan Zone will open two hours prior to kickoff all season and close at kickoff, with the hours for this Saturday's home opener being 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Fans can expect $3 beer drink specials in the Michelob Ultra Fan Zone all season long, while supplies last.

New Location of The Bay Republic Team Store

The Rowdies 2025 Home Opener on Saturday, April 12 will be the official re-opening of The Bay Republic Team Store. Located under Gate 4 on the 1st Street S side of the stadium, the new and expanded Team Store will open at 6:30 p.m. when gates open.

The Bay Republic Team Store will feature self-checkout for faster service. Fans will be able to purchase The Anniversary Kits, with the Team Store now offering in-store customization. Additionally, fans can expect CHARLY and 50th Anniversary merchandise, and products from brands like Terez, New Era, Sportique, and more.

Fans can now also access the Team Store from inside the stadium. The internal entrance is located between Section 113 and the Berm and will include a Rowdies-branded waiting room.

Lastly, The Bay Republic will have retail vending machines selling fan-favorites in the Michelob Ultra Fan Zone and Midfield Courtyard.

The Bay Republic Team Store Hours:

Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday (nongame day hours), 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, Closed

The Midfield Club

Located in the Midfield Courtyard, where The Bay Republic merchandise tent was located, The Midfield Club provides an upgraded game-day experience for Season Ticket Members with seats in Rows 1-3 in the Midfield section, and all members with seats in Midfield section 4 and 5.

The Midfield Club will feature furnished seating, a private bar, TV's airing the Rowdies match and snacks available throughout the entire game.

Additional New Elements

The Rowdies History Wall features new artwork highlighting the club's major milestones and achievements over the last 50 years. Additionally, the Rowdies 100 Appearances wall has been updated to include players from the club's Original and Modern Eras.

Fans can also expect updated food and beverage options, with a second Colony Grill location on the east side of the main concourse, at the top of Gate 2 and a new Mobile Kitchen in the Midfield Courtyard from Levy, the Rowdies Official Food and Beverage Partner, that will provide upgraded concessions across the entire stadium. Returning this year are the fan-favorites non-alcoholic and boozy milkshakes, which will be available to purchase across the West Concession stand. Additionally, on the west concourse, behind the Supporters' Section, Souvenir Draft Boots will now be available.

Lastly, the Rowdies will now open Gate 4 on the west side of the stadium for entry on game days.

