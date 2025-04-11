Hartford Athletic Sign Midfielder Justin Ingram to 25-Day Contract
April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Hartford Athletic announced today that the Club has signed midfielder Justin Ingram to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval. Ingram joins Hartford after most recently playing with Las Vegas Lights FC.
"We're excited to welcome Justin to the group," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He's a versatile midfielder who brings high energy and good quality on the ball. His experience in the league will help us immediately as we navigate a busy stretch of the season."
Ingram, 25, began his professional career in 2022 with Indy Eleven in the USL Championship, where he made 30 appearances and earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week twice during his rookie campaign. He most recently featured for Las Vegas Lights FC where he made 26 appearances across all competitions.
Prior to his professional career, Ingram played collegiately at the University of Virginia and Loyola University Maryland, where he was a standout performer and team captain. A technically gifted central midfielder, Ingram is known for his vision, passing range, and ability to break lines in possession.
Hartford Athletic returns to action at 2 PM this Saturday at Trinity Health Stadium when they take on Justin's old club, Indy Eleven. Tickets are on sale at hartfordathletic.com.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Start Month-Long Road Trip against Birmingham Legion FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hartford Homestead Begins with Matchup against Indy Eleven - Hartford Athletic
- Defender Vacter Inks Deal with Hounds - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Announce Matchday Enhancements at Al Lang - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Detroit City FC in Search of Bounce Back Win on the Road to Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday Night - Detroit City FC
- Rowdies Host Loudoun for Home Opener - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Buffalo Pro Soccer to Build New Stadium in the City of Buffalo - Buffalo Pro Soccer
- Hartford Athletic Sign Midfielder Justin Ingram to 25-Day Contract - Hartford Athletic
- Phoenix Rising FC Adds Two, Prominent Local Investors - Phoenix Rising FC
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Dismiss Head Coach Robbie Neilson - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.