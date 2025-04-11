Hartford Athletic Sign Midfielder Justin Ingram to 25-Day Contract

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic announced today that the Club has signed midfielder Justin Ingram to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval. Ingram joins Hartford after most recently playing with Las Vegas Lights FC.

"We're excited to welcome Justin to the group," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He's a versatile midfielder who brings high energy and good quality on the ball. His experience in the league will help us immediately as we navigate a busy stretch of the season."

Ingram, 25, began his professional career in 2022 with Indy Eleven in the USL Championship, where he made 30 appearances and earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week twice during his rookie campaign. He most recently featured for Las Vegas Lights FC where he made 26 appearances across all competitions.

Prior to his professional career, Ingram played collegiately at the University of Virginia and Loyola University Maryland, where he was a standout performer and team captain. A technically gifted central midfielder, Ingram is known for his vision, passing range, and ability to break lines in possession.

Hartford Athletic returns to action at 2 PM this Saturday at Trinity Health Stadium when they take on Justin's old club, Indy Eleven. Tickets are on sale at hartfordathletic.com.

