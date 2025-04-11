El Paso Locomotive FC Start Month-Long Road Trip against Birmingham Legion FC

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - Coming off three victories in an eight-day stretch, El Paso Locomotive FC begins a four-match road trip with a stop in Alabama to face off against Birmingham Legion FC on Sunday at 3 p.m. MT in a USL Championship clash.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC - SUNDAY, APRIL 13, 2025 @ 3 P.M. MT - PROTECTIVE STADIUM - BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

Watch: CBS Sports Network, ESPN+

KEY STORYLINES

After victories on the east and west coast, El Paso Locomotive FC logged their third straight win in a 2-1 affair against Lexington SC on Saturday, April 5 at Southwest University Park. Gabi Torres was involved in both goals, finding Arturo Ortiz on a corner kick and setting up Andy Cabrera on a through ball all in the first half. Locomotive bowed up defensively late to see out the three points at home.

Torres was selected as the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 5 after his two-assist performance against Lexington SC last Saturday. Ortiz also earned a nod on the Team of the Week after his first Locomotive goal in the 2-1 win at Southwest University Park.

Locomotive has won its first two matches in the U.S. Open Cup this season, the first such wins in franchise history. They now advance to the Third Round where they will face New Mexico United on April 16 at 7:30 MT at UNM Track & Field and Soccer Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: After dealing with injury since his arrival to the club last season, Cabrera has finally been able to get into a rhythm with goals in his last two games. Along with Amando Moreno and Beto Avila, the front-line trio for Locomotive have combined for nine goals across all competitions this season.

M Gabi Torres/Memo Diaz: Both wingbacks for Los Locos have livened up the attack by supplying numerous chances from open play and set pieces. Eight of Locomotive's 18 goals across all competitions have come from corner kicks with this duo as the primary architects.

D Wahab Ackwei: Since returning to the starting lineup, Ackwei has been a key component of the back line for El Paso. He ranks second on the team in clearances (26) and third in tackles (six) while also chipping in the game-winning goal against Hartford Athletic two weeks ago.

OPPONENT INFO: Birmingham Legion FC

This will be the third meeting between these two sides with the road team having won each of the first two contests. This is the third consecutive year these teams have met in the regular season.

Back on May 20, 2023, Locomotive came back to win 2-1 at Protective Stadium and set the club record for consecutive wins which ultimately was extended to seven. After an early Birmingham goal, Luis Solignac tied things up moments later before Liam Rose fired a shot from outside the box in the second half to give Los Locos the road win.

Birmingham has had a rough start to their 2025 campaign but will come into this match as the more rested side. They fell in the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup to Little Rock Rangers SC and sit at 0-2-2 in USL Championship play.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

The Locomotive offense has been on fire to begin the season as the club leads the USL Championship with ten goals scored so far this season. Fast starts have helped this number as six first-half goals also ranks first in the league.

Locomotive are unbeaten in their last six USL Championship matches when leading at halftime (4-0-2) dating back to April 14, 2024. The club has also avoided defeat in their last seven matches when scoring first in the USL Championship dating back to June 20, 2024.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on team's recent success:

"We are creating options, and we are scoring goals which makes us a more complete team because at the end of the day, you want to make sure that you score one more than the opponent. The most important thing is that the team gets the results. When that happens, there will always be one or two players that stand out, but that is secondary. We are not looking for individual awards. We are looking for collective recognition."

W. Cabrera on Gabi Torres' impact on team this season:

"Gabi is a fantastic player that we knew had the talent and quality to not only defend but also create chances and attack constantly. It's not a secret. It's just confirming that he is capable of what we were expecting from him, and that is important for him and the team. We see the results, and we're happy about his performance."

W. Cabrera on upcoming road trip:

"We have been very committed as we have been traveling and not making excuses while putting everything into the games. We have responded well so far, and this has to continue. With three away games in one week, we have to make sure that we are well prepared physically and mentally to deal with that."

Gabi Torres on his Player of the Week selection:

"I think what has helped me is the confidence and support I receive everyday from my teammates and coaching staff. The way the community has welcomed me and my family has been amazing. We are truly blessed for everything that is happening in our lives."

Andy Cabrera on synergy with attacking unit:

"I just think we have a great group of guys, both on and off the field. We're very connected. We all have a good relationship, and I feel like we know each other well. It's been showing in the games, and that's really helpful."

A. Cabrera on being a healthy contributor this season: "It's huge being able to play and get game fitness. Obviously, injuries suck, and everybody deals with them. Hopefully now, that's no longer the issue. It's nice being able to get good minutes this season."

