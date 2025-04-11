Hartford Homestead Begins with Matchup against Indy Eleven

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic comes back home to Trinity Health Stadium for the first of a three game home stand on Saturday afternoon. The Boys in Green are looking to pick up their first win of the season but Indy comes in with a high-powered offense with eight goals on the season. Keep reading to learn more about this weekend's match up:

Hartford Athletic vs Indy Eleven

WHEN: Saturday, April 12th, 2:00 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

Wingmen

One bright spot for Hartford has been the play up the wings from Emmanuel Samadia and Sebastian Anderson. Samadia, who was signed to a contract extension near the end of the 2024 season, now leads the team in chances created with 5 and Anderson, who comes in second with 4 chances created, also leads the team in Tackles and Duels won. Anderson has also played all 360 minutes available in USL Championship play. Captain Jordan Scarlett and GK Antony Siaha are the only other players to reach that mark.

Making Concessions

Hartford Athletic have failed to win their last five matches when conceding first, dating back to an October 19th when they knocked off FC Tulsa on the road. In that game, Hartford conceded in the 9th minute but were the beneficiaries of an own goal in the 24th minute and a game winner from Forward Kyle Edwards in the 80th minute. Since then, Hartford has lost five matches when conceding first, starting with the season finale at Orange County last season.

Short Handed

Last Saturday's match with Loudoun United left Hartford a little worse for wear. Michee Ngalina left the game after just 18 minutes, pulling up with a hamstring injury while chasing down a ball in the Loudoun end. To make matters worse, midfielder Marlon Hairston also came off in stoppage time of the first half with a lower body injury. Ngalina and Hairston had both played every minute of USL Championship play to that moment and neither will play this weekend. Adding insult to injury were the two red cards picked up by starters Arturo Diz Pe and Beverly Makangila who will both miss Saturday's match.

About the Opponent

¬â¹Indy Eleven's 2025 season has been a mix of promising performances and challenging setbacks. Under head coach Sean McAuley, the team kicked off with a strong 3-1 victory over Miami FC on March 15, featuring goals from Jack Blake, Aodhan Quinn, and newcomer Patrick Hogan. However, subsequent matches have been less consistent, including a 1-1 draw with Lexington SC, a 3-2 home loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, and a 2-2 draw against North Carolina FC. Currently, Indy Eleven sits 7th in the Eastern Conference, with Aodhan Quinn leading the team in scoring with two goals.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Emmanuel Samadia, DF, #19

Emmanuel Samadia has emerged as a key figure for Hartford Athletic in the 2025 season. Since joining the club, the Sierra Leonean midfielder has brought international experience and versatility to Hartford's midfield. With 25 appearances for the club and 15 caps for the Sierra Leone national team, Samadia's defensive prowess and ability to disrupt opposing plays have been instrumental in Hartford's midfield stability. His consistent performances and leadership on the field make him a pivotal player in Hartford's strategy to challenge Indy Eleven.

Indy - Jack Blake, MF, #8

¬â¹Jack Blake stands out as Indy Eleven's key player to watch in the upcoming match against Hartford Athletic. The veteran midfielder has demonstrated a strong start to the 2025 season, contributing both a goal and an assist in his initial appearances. Notably, Blake opened the season by converting a penalty kick in the third minute of a 3-1 victory over Miami FC, marking his seventh consecutive successful penalty conversion. His consistent performance and leadership on the field make him a pivotal figure in Indy's offensive strategy, as most sides this season have struggled to contain him. ¬â¹

