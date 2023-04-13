Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Maxim Cajkovic to Syracuse Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League (NHL) have reassigned forward Max Cajkovic to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Cajkovic, 22, has appeared in 66 ECHL games for the Solar Bears over two seasons, scoring 18 goals and 21 assists for 39 points and 69 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound native of Bratislava, Slovakia has skated in 22 AHL games over two seasons for the Crunch, scoring three goals and three assists.

Cajkovic was drafted by the Lightning in the third round, 89th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. Cajkovic signed a three-year, entry-level contract in the summer of 2021.

Prior to his professional career, Cajkovic played in 123 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for Val-d'Or and Saint John, scoring 56 goals and 63 assists for 119 points. Cajkovic also represented Slovakia at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship in 2020 and competed in the U18 age group in 2018 and 2019.

