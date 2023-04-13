It Takes a Village: Stingrays Give Back to Superheroes Battling Cancer

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, in conjunction with the Landon Strong Foundation and SuperHero Fire Protection, honored Landon Byers this past Saturday, April 8th, during their Superhero Night in front of a crowd of nearly 5,000 fans. Thanks to the generosity of the fans, the Stingrays raised a total of nearly $11,500 through a specialty "Superhero Landon" game-worn jersey auction throughout the game for their 4-3 shootout win over the Florida Everblades.

The Landon Strong Foundation was built in March of 2022 from the vision and heart of eight-year-old cancer warrior, Landon. While he battled cancer, Landon had a passion to help the children that were battling around him. He wanted to build a foundation to be able to help those kids and their families out in any way possible. Landon passed away on December 3, 2020, after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

"While we were battling, we had a lot of foundations that helped us along the way, and Landon wanted to do the same thing," said Landon Strong Foundation President, Nikki Byers. "It takes a village, and we want to be that village for those families. It means the world to us seeing these organizations, fans, and players get together to show these families that they're there for you."

All money raised will go to the Landon Strong Foundation, a local foundation created to financially support patients and their families impacted by cancer. Funds raised are used to help pay for treatments and help families that might be struggling to pay for their mortgage, car payments, groceries, and more.

"I remember that day we met Landon in the hallway," said Stingrays' President Rob Concannon. "We brought him on the ice and got a picture with the guys. They all gravitated towards him. Any time hockey players have an opportunity to put a smile on people's faces, it's great to see those relationships develop out of those interactions. For that short period of time, we helped him forget about what he's going through."

The Stingrays shared Landon's story through interviews with Landon's mom, Nikki, and Stingrays President Rob Concannon played on the jumbotron during the game. Nikki Byers, cancer survivor Cooper Lake, and Todd Bell from SuperHero Fire Protection were on the ice to drop the ceremonial first puck in Landon's honor following a moment of silence to honor everyone battling cancer.

