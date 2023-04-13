Solar Bears Defenseman Michael Brodzinski Named to All-ECHL Second Team
April 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced Thursday Orlando Solar Bears Defenseman Michael Brodzinski has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team.
Brodzinski, 27, enjoyed his most successful professional season this year, notching career-highs in goals (11), assists (39), and points (50) with three games remaining on the Solar Bears schedule. The two-time ECHL All-Star set Solar Bears single-season records for power play assists (22) and power play points (28) during the 2022-23 regular season.
The 5-foot-11, 191-pound defenseman is tied for fourth in goal scoring among ECHL defenseman (11) and tied for fourth in assists (39) and points (50).
Brodzinski was a fifth-round selection (#141 overall) of the San Jose Sharks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
The following players were selected to the All-ECHL First and Second Teams:
2022-23 All-ECHL First Team
G - John Lethemon, Toledo Walleye (26 gp, 18-1-3, 1.99 GAA, .930 save pct.)
D - Owen Headrick, Idaho Steelheads (58 gp, 14g, 39a, 53 pts.)
D - Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads (65 gp, 8g, 43a, 51 pts.)
F - Hank Crone, Allen Americans (66 gp, 49g, 56a, 105 pts.)
F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye (63 gp, 37g, 41a, 78 pts.)
F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 23g, 64a, 87 pts.)
2022-23 All-ECHL Second Team
G - Adam Scheel, Idaho Steelheads (35 gp, 27-7-1, 1.99 GAA, .931 save pct.)
D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears (68 gp, 11g, 39a, 50 pts.)
D - Max Martin, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (64 gp, 14g, 36a, 50 pts.)
F - Jack Combs, Allen Americans (67 gp, 36g, 57a, 93 pts.)
F - Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (65 gp, 25g, 55a, 80 pts.)
F - Cody Sylvester, Atlanta Gladiators (68 gp, 36g, 48a, 84 pts.)
The All-ECHL First and Second teams are voted on by ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.
