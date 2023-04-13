Solar Bears Defenseman Michael Brodzinski Named to All-ECHL Second Team

April 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced Thursday Orlando Solar Bears Defenseman Michael Brodzinski has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team.

Brodzinski, 27, enjoyed his most successful professional season this year, notching career-highs in goals (11), assists (39), and points (50) with three games remaining on the Solar Bears schedule. The two-time ECHL All-Star set Solar Bears single-season records for power play assists (22) and power play points (28) during the 2022-23 regular season.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound defenseman is tied for fourth in goal scoring among ECHL defenseman (11) and tied for fourth in assists (39) and points (50).

Brodzinski was a fifth-round selection (#141 overall) of the San Jose Sharks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

The following players were selected to the All-ECHL First and Second Teams:

2022-23 All-ECHL First Team

G - John Lethemon, Toledo Walleye (26 gp, 18-1-3, 1.99 GAA, .930 save pct.)

D - Owen Headrick, Idaho Steelheads (58 gp, 14g, 39a, 53 pts.)

D - Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads (65 gp, 8g, 43a, 51 pts.)

F - Hank Crone, Allen Americans (66 gp, 49g, 56a, 105 pts.)

F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye (63 gp, 37g, 41a, 78 pts.)

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 23g, 64a, 87 pts.)

2022-23 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Adam Scheel, Idaho Steelheads (35 gp, 27-7-1, 1.99 GAA, .931 save pct.)

D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears (68 gp, 11g, 39a, 50 pts.)

D - Max Martin, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (64 gp, 14g, 36a, 50 pts.)

F - Jack Combs, Allen Americans (67 gp, 36g, 57a, 93 pts.)

F - Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (65 gp, 25g, 55a, 80 pts.)

F - Cody Sylvester, Atlanta Gladiators (68 gp, 36g, 48a, 84 pts.)

The All-ECHL First and Second teams are voted on by ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.