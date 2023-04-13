Matt Register and Owen Headrick Named to All-ECHL First Team, Adam Scheel Named to All-ECHL Second Team

BOISE, ID - Idaho Steelheads defensemen Matt Register and Owen Headrick have been named to the 2022-23 All-ECHL First Team while goaltender Adam Scheel has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team.

Register, 33, is one of two defensemen named to the All-ECHL First Team. It is the seventh time in his career being named to the All-ECHL Team after being previously named to the First Team in 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17, and 2017-18. He was also named to the Second Team in 2018-19 and 2020-21. The Calgary, AB native leads the league with a +52 rating, leads defensemen in assists (43) while ranking third in points (51) by defenders. The 12th-year pro has accumulated 425 points (99G, 326A) in 538 career ECHL games across 10 seasons. He recorded his 300th ECHL assist on Dec. 28, played in his 500th career ECHL game on Dec. 30, and tallied his 400th career ECHL point on Jan. 25.

Headrick, 25, is one of two defensemen named to the All-ECHL First Team after being named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team. He currently leads all ECHL defensemen in points (53) and is tied for first in goals (14). His +34 rating is third among defensemen and fifth overall in the league, and he leads rookie defenders in power-play goals (6) and power-play points (24). The Garden River, ON native, had the longest point streak by a defenseman in the league this year at 14 games from Nov. 11-Dec. 14 where he tallied 19 points (8G, 11A). Under an AHL contract with the Texas Stars, he has tallied a point in 40 of 59 games this year and leads all Steelheads defensemen with 12 multi-point games.

Scheel, 23, is the lone goaltender named to the All-ECHL Second Team. He currently leads the league in shutouts (5) and save percentage (0.931) while ranking tied for second in goals against average (2.00) and wins (27). The Lakewood, OH native has been named ECHL Goalie of the Week three different times (Dec. 26-Jan.1), (Feb. 20-26), and (Mar. 27-Apr.2). The second-year pro has won nine straight games on two occasions this season posting an overall season record of (27-8-0-1) in 36 starts.

A full list of the ECHL's First and Second Team selections can be found HERE.

STEELHEADS NAMED TO ECHL ALL-First Team

Owen Headrick (D) : 2022-23

Matt Register (D) : 2022-23

Wade MacLeod (F) : 2014-15

Matt Case (D) : 2012-13

Mark Derlago (F) : 2010-11

Mark Derlago (F) : 2009-10

Darrell Hay (D) : 2007-08

STEELHEADS NAMED TO ECHL ALL-Second Team

Adam Scheel (G) : 2022-23

Thomas Sholl (G) : 2018-19

Tyler Spurgeon (F) : 2009-10

Richard Bachman (G) : 2009-10

Garett Bembridge (F) : 2005-06

D' Arcy McConvey (F) : 2005-06

