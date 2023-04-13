An Impressive Victory for the Lions

April 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. concluded their eight-game road trip Wednesday night against the Mariners in Portland, Maine, before the team headed home to Colisée Vidéotron for their final regular season game Friday. With three wins and four losses so far on this road swing, the Lions could reach the .500 mark with a win against the New Englanders.

The Lions' Anthony Beauregard came close to giving Trois-Rivières an early lead on a breakaway: His deke completely flummoxed Mariners' netminder François Brassard, but Beauregard lost possession of the puck before he could pop it into a wide-open net. Maine then thought they had scored the first goal of the game when Tyler Hinam grabbed his own rebound, but to the dismay of the 2,436 fans at Cross Insurance Arena, the goal was disallowed due to contact between Hinam and Lions goalie Étienne Montpetit. Trois-Rivières had two power play opportunities but came up short both times, primarily due to Brassard's standout play, who came up especially big on Thomas Caron. After 20 minutes of play, the teams were scoreless.

The Lions' Montpetit was rock solid at the start of the second period, notably against Maine's Tim Doherty who had found himself alone against the Trois-Rivières goaltender. After that, it was all Lions as the team unleashed its offensive firepower, scoring three goals within seven minutes. Cedric Montminy outduelled a Maine defender but couldn't elude Brassard, however William Lemay pounced on the rebound to give the Lions a 1-0 lead. A few minutes later the Lions' Brett Stapley cleverly deflected Shane Kuzmeski's shot to make it 2-0. And then at the 16:07 mark Trois-Rivières' Beauregard completed a magnificent set-up from Caron and Nicolas Guay to score his 24th goal of the season. After two periods of play the Lions had a 3-0 lead.

The third period saw the Lions continue right where they left off, scoring twice within the first five minutes. Trois-Rivières' Zach Kaiser made a beautiful deke on the Mariners' Gabriel Chicoine to go in alone against Brassard, and he made no mistake, extending the Lions' lead to 4-0. A minute later the Lions' Caron took advantage of a two-on-one break to score his third goal of the season and increase Trois-Rivières' lead to 5-0. The Mariners tried to get back into the game in the final five minutes of the period, but even with scoring two goals in 53 seconds, it was too little too late for a comeback. The Lions left Portland with a 5-2 victory, and now the team's sights are set on the 72nd and final game Friday night when the Adirondack Thunder visit Colisée Vidéotron, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.