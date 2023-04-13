Hawkins and Lethemon Named to ECHL First Team

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brandon Hawkins and goaltender John Lethemon have landed on the All ECHL First Team. The full teams are listed below.

Brandon Hawkins currently leads the league with 321 shots on goal, is third with 37 goals, tied for third with 36 power-play points, and tied for seventh with 78 points. The 28-year-old has set a new Walleye record for shots on goal and goals in a single season with his 37 strikes. His 18-game point streak from February 11 until March 31 was also a new Walleye record. Hawkins has set a new career-best in goals, assists (41), points (78), and plus/minus with a plus-19 rating.

John Lethemon is tied for the ECHL lead with a 1.99 goals-against average, while ranking second with a .930 save percentage and tied for second with four shutouts. Currently recalled to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, Lethemon has won 14 consecutive decisions which is a new Walleye record and is the third longest streak in ECHL history. The lone regulation loss for Lethemon was November 27 at Wheeling. The 25-year-old is 18-1-3 in a Walleye uniform and posted a 1.22 GAA and .956 SVP during his 14-game winning streak.

The All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2022-23 are determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

2022-23 All-ECHL First Team

G - John Lethemon, Toledo Walleye (26 gp, 18-1-3, 1.99 GAA, .930 save pct.)

D - Owen Headrick, Idaho Steelheads (58 gp, 14g, 39a, 53 pts.)

D - Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads (65 gp, 8g, 43a, 51 pts.)

F - Hank Crone, Allen Americans (66 gp, 49g, 56a, 105 pts.)

F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye (63 gp, 37g, 41a, 78 pts.)

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 23g, 64a, 87 pts.)

2022-23 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Adam Scheel, Idaho Steelheads (35 gp, 27-7-1, 1.99 GAA, .931 save pct.)

D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears (68 gp, 11g, 39a, 50 pts.)

D - Max Martin, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (64 gp, 14g, 36a, 50 pts.)

F - Jack Combs, Allen Americans (67 gp, 36g, 57a, 93 pts.)

F - Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (65 gp, 25g, 55a, 80 pts.)

F - Cody Sylvester, Atlanta Gladiators (68 gp, 36g, 48a, 84 pts.)

