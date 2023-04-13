Steelheads Fall 2-1 in Rapid City Wednesday Night

RAPID CITY, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (56-11-1-2, 115pts) fell to the Rapid City Rush (33-33-4-0, 70pts) by a final score of 2-1 Wednesday night The Monument in front of 2,651 fans. Idaho and Rapid City will meet again Friday and Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. (MT) to wrap up the regular season.

Rapid City scored the only goal of the first period as Zach Court (9th) fired a low wrist shot from the right dot beating Adam Scheel far side. Shots were 10-10 with the Steelheads receiving the period's only power-play.

Wade Murphy (20th) scored the only goal of the middle frame firing a one-timer home at the left dot after a gorgeous pass form the high slot courtesy of Ty Pelton-Byce at 7:10. Idaho outshot Rapid City 10-4 in the frame.

Midway through the third period Rory Kerins (17th) provided the eventual game winner with a wrist shot from the left circle beating Scheel low far side at 9:30.

Adam Scheel made 21 saves on 23 shots in the loss while Adam Carlson turned aside 28 of the 29 he faced in the victory.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Adam Carlson (RC)

2) Rory Kerins (RC)

3) Zach Court (RC)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-4 on the power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Rapid City 29-23.

- Idaho is 56-26-6 all-time vs. Rapid City and 27-15-2 in Rapid City, SD at The Monument.

- Colton Kehler (IR), Jack Becker (INJ), Janis Svanenbergs (IR), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- With 2 games remaining Idaho needs one win to set the league record for most wins in a season.

- With 4 available points Idaho needs 2 points to set the most points in a single season in league history.

