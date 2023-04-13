Cody Sylvester Named to All-ECHL Second Team
April 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators are proud to announce that Cody Sylvester has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team.
The Kelowna, British Columbia native has recorded 36 goals, and 48 assists, for 84 points in 68 games played so far this season for the Gladiators, and ranks in the top five in both goals scored and points produced among all ECHL skaters.
Be sure to catch all the action tomorrow and Saturday night, as the Gladiators go to battle with the Florida Everblades to close out the 2022-2023 season. Fans can watch all Gladiator games on Flo Hockey, or listen on Mixlr.
2023-24 Season Tickets are now available!
