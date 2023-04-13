League Announces All-ECHL First and Second Team
April 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that two players have made the All-ECHL First and Second Teams.
Americans rookie forward Hank Crone has been named to the All-ECHL First Team. Crone is having an MVP season with 105 points in 68 games. The Dallas, Texas native is in his first season with the Americans. His 105 points leads the league in scoring, and his 49 goals are also the tops in the ECHL.
Jack Combs has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team. Combs is having his best season as a pro. His 93 points are the most he's had since junior hockey when he had 100 with the Saginaw Spirit (OHL) in 2007-2008.
The Americans return to action on Friday night in Wichita against the Thunder in their final regular season road game. The final regular season home game is this Saturday, April 15th at 7:05 PM. Limited tickets are available, so call 972-912-1000 to secure your seats.
2022-23 All-ECHL First Team
G - John Lethemon, Toledo Walleye (26 gp, 18-1-3, 1.99 GAA, .930 save pct.)
D - Owen Headrick, Idaho Steelheads (58 gp, 14g, 39a, 53 pts.)
D - Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads (65 gp, 8g, 43a, 51 pts.)
F - Hank Crone, Allen Americans (66 gp, 49g, 56a, 105 pts.)
F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye (63 gp, 37g, 41a, 78 pts.)
F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 23g, 64a, 87 pts.)
2022-23 All-ECHL Second Team
G - Adam Scheel, Idaho Steelheads (35 gp, 27-7-1, 1.99 GAA, .931 save pct.)
D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears (68 gp, 11g, 39a, 50 pts.)
D - Max Martin, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (64 gp, 14g, 36a, 50 pts.)
F - Jack Combs, Allen Americans (67 gp, 36g, 57a, 93 pts.)
F - Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (65 gp, 25g, 55a, 80 pts.)
F - Cody Sylvester, Atlanta Gladiators (68 gp, 36g, 48a, 84 pts.)
