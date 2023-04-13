Grizzlies Drill the Oilers 5-1 at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 1 goal and 1 assist from Kyle Mayhew, Jordan Martel and Cameron Wright as they defeated the Tulsa Oilers 5-1 on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Cameron Wright got Utah on the board 7:04 in as he hit the puck off both posts and scored after gliding towards the puck laying in the crease. It was his 25th goal of the season as he's now tied with Tarun Fizer for the club lead. Tulsa got on the board as Blake McLaughlin scored 13:29 in. The Grizz scored 2 power play goals late in the first period. Nolan Ritchie scored his first pro goal 14:55 in. Later in the first period Jordan Martel for the 8th straight game 19:41 in. Utah led 3-1 after 1 period.

Kyle Mayhew scored his first professional goal 13:28 into the second period. 37 seconds later James Shearer scored from the left win to extend Utah's lead to 5-1. Utah held on to the 4-goal lead for the remainder of regulation.

Utah's Trent Miner saved 25 of 26 in net as he earned his team leading 15th win of the season. The Grizz outshot Tulsa 44 to 26. Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play and was 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

The Grizzlies are now tied for 4th in the Mountain division with 70 standings points. and they would be the 4 seed in the Mountain Division playoffs if the season ended today.

3 Stars

1. Kyle Mayhew (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

2. Cameron Wright (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 7 shots.

3. Nolan Ritchie (Utah) - 1 goal, 4 shots.

