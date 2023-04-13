ECHL Transactions - April 13
April 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 13, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Dalton Gally, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Kyle Hallbauer, D activated from reserve
Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Kevin Mandolese, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve
Add Liam Finlay, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Saucerman, D placed on reserve
Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Jake Murray, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Murray, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Max Martin, D activated from reserve
Add Tanner Eberle, F activated from reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve
Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Sean Kuhn, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Orlando:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Michael Renwick, D activated from reserve
Add Michael Brodzinski, D activated from reserve
Delete Ottoville Leppanen, F placed on reserve
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Savannah:
Add Cole Stallard, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Colin Doyle, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Tuzzolino, D placed on reserve
Delete Tristan Ashbrook, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve
Delete Etienne Montpetit, G placed on reserve
Delete Thomas Caron, F recalled by Manitoba
