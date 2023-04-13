ECHL Transactions - April 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 13, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Dalton Gally, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Kyle Hallbauer, D activated from reserve

Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Kevin Mandolese, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve

Add Liam Finlay, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Saucerman, D placed on reserve

Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Jake Murray, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Murray, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Max Martin, D activated from reserve

Add Tanner Eberle, F activated from reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Sean Kuhn, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Orlando:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Michael Renwick, D activated from reserve

Add Michael Brodzinski, D activated from reserve

Delete Ottoville Leppanen, F placed on reserve

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Savannah:

Add Cole Stallard, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Colin Doyle, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Tuzzolino, D placed on reserve

Delete Tristan Ashbrook, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve

Delete Etienne Montpetit, G placed on reserve

Delete Thomas Caron, F recalled by Manitoba

